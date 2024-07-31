Boom Esports heads to Riyadh for Honor of Kings Invitational

MANILA, Philippines – All-Filipino team Boom Esports took the final slot in the upcoming Honor of Kings Midseason Invitational 2024, after sweeping Indonesia's RRQ, 3-0, in their Honor of Kings Esports World Cup Southeast Asia showdown.

"We didn't expect to win, and it’s a great honor to be part of the Esport World Cup. The team has been preparing for five months, and we’re ready to face the world!" stated BOOM Esports toplane, Miguel “Miggie” Klarenz Banaag.

Boom Esports had a chance to book a ticket to the Midseason Invitational when it participated in the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2. But the team was eliminated in the group stages after only securing one win.

A last chance was given to either Boom Esports or RRQ, with a final best-of-five match-up to determine who moves on to the main tournament.

RRQ took the lead in the majority of Game 1 but by the 11th minute, the Filipino squad managed to turn the tide after Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo secured a triple kill and wasted no time in ending the game.

Game 2 saw a more proactive BOOM Esports, which secured the lead for most of the game, and a surprise play by the 13th minute saw four players down on the side of RRQ. This gave Boom Esports the opportunity to propel them to match point.

A more methodical strategy for both teams in Game 3, a disciplined Boom Esports completed the sweep and secured a slot in Group B of the tournament against China's KPL Dream Team, Hong Kong's All Gamers Global, Brazil's Loops, Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons and Malaysia's Weibo Gaming MY.

The Honor of Kings Midseason Invitational 2024 Group Stages will begin on August 1, with Boom Esports opening its campaign against Loops at 5:40 p.m. (Manila time).