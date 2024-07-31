^

Sports

Boom Esports heads to Riyadh for Honor of Kings Invitational

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 12:24pm
Boom Esports heads to Riyadh for Honor of Kings Invitational
Boom Esports
Honor of Kings

MANILA, Philippines – All-Filipino team Boom Esports took the final slot in the upcoming Honor of Kings Midseason Invitational 2024, after sweeping Indonesia's RRQ, 3-0, in their Honor of Kings Esports World Cup Southeast Asia showdown.

"We didn't expect to win, and it’s a great honor to be part of the Esport World Cup. The team has been preparing for five months, and we’re ready to face the world!" stated BOOM Esports toplane, Miguel “Miggie” Klarenz Banaag.

Boom Esports had a chance to book a ticket to the Midseason Invitational when it participated in the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2. But the team was eliminated in the group stages after only securing one win.

A last chance was given to either Boom Esports or RRQ, with a final best-of-five match-up to determine who moves on to the main tournament.

RRQ took the lead in the majority of Game 1 but by the 11th minute, the Filipino squad managed to turn the tide after Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo secured a triple kill and wasted no time in ending the game.

Game 2 saw a more proactive BOOM Esports, which secured the lead for most of the game, and a surprise play by the 13th minute saw four players down on the side of RRQ. This gave Boom Esports the opportunity to propel them to match point.

A more methodical strategy for both teams in Game 3, a disciplined Boom Esports completed the sweep and secured a slot in Group B of the tournament against China's KPL Dream Team, Hong Kong's All Gamers Global, Brazil's Loops, Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons and Malaysia's Weibo Gaming MY.

The Honor of Kings Midseason Invitational 2024 Group Stages will begin on August 1, with Boom Esports opening its campaign against Loops at 5:40 p.m. (Manila time).

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

11 hours ago
France scraped past Japan, 94-90, to close in on a quarterfinal spot in the men's basketball competition in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad. 
Sports
fbtw
Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
From a three-day breather, Carlos Yulo returns to action Wednesday as among 24 participants in the all-around final of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcial says rib injury hampered him in failed Paris Olympic bid

Marcial says rib injury hampered him in failed Paris Olympic bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial said he sustained a rib injury a few weeks before his first bout in the Paris Olympics, which...
Sports
fbtw
Brilliant Biles leads USA to Olympic women's team gold

Brilliant Biles leads USA to Olympic women's team gold

3 hours ago
Simone Biles led the United States to a dominant victory in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday (early Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Kayla in semis; Joanie, Kiyomi out

Kayla in semis; Joanie, Kiyomi out

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
After powering her way to faster times in cold, rainy conditions in previous races, rower Joanie Delgaco slowed down Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
CDM: Olympians inspire nations

CDM: Olympians inspire nations

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Philippine chef de mission Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla is overwhelmed by the Olympic aspirations of the country’s 22...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with