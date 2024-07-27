^

Filipina rower stays in Paris Olympic contention

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 4:56pm
Joanie Delgado
Facebook / Philippine Rowing Association

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina Olympic rower Joanie Delgaco is off to the repechage round of the women’s single sculls after placing fourth in the Heat 2 Saturday afternoon (Manila time.)

Delgaco finished with a time of 7:56.26 to finish fourth in the heats.

The 26-year-old rower, the first Filipina to punch a ticket to the Olympics, started strong, keeping a place in the top three through the first kilometer.

In the back-end of the competition, though, she faltered as Slovenia’s Nina Kostanjsek overtook her and denied her of an outright quarterfinal berth. 

The Netherlands’ Karolien Florijn came up on top with a time of 7:36.90. Coming in second was Switzerland’s Aurelia-Maxima Katharina Janzen, who finished at 7:41.15.

The two, including third-placer Kostanjsek (7:46.30), are off to the quarterfinals.

Fifth- and sixth-placers Algeria’s Nihed Benchadli (8:06.62) and Morocco’s Majdouline El Allaoui (8:30.47) are joining Delgaco in the repechage round.

It will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. (Manila time).

