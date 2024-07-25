UAAP launches new logo

MANILA, Philippines -- “Hands in the Huddle” is the new UAAP logo following the official launch by host school University of the Philippines for the coming 87th Season in September.

A circular, vibrant colored-hands representing the eight member schools symbolize the season theme “Stronger, Better, Together" as the UAAP champions diversity and unity together.

In a way, the “Hands in the Huddle” is also a transformation from the iconic clenched fist logo of the UP Fighting Maroons, according to UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (UP OASD) Director Dolriech “Bo” Perasol.

It’s arranged in a circular manner with the host school at the top followed by the succeeding schools in the hosting sequence for upcoming UAAP seasons.

Thus, it's University of Santo Tomas next in Season 88 then Far Eastern University, National University, Ateneo, La Salle, Adamson and the University of the East, the UAAP Season 86 host.

“The clenched fist in the UP Fighting Maroons team logo has transformed into an open hand that reaches out to everyone in a spirit of cooperation and partnership. It says the best way to be strong, productive, and relevant is to encourage participation from everyone, be it as a league, as a community, or as a nation,” said Perasol.

“Host school UP, with its colors, maroon and green, is at the top and invites the league, the community, the general public, and the country to come together and do great things as one. When we work as a team, in and out of sports, we can reach great heights and accomplish much,” he added.

The UAAP Season 87 will fire off on September 7 starting with the centerpiece men’s and women’s basketball events.