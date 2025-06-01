Obiena wins third straight gold in Asian Athletics Championships

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena reigned supreme in the Asian Athletics Championships once again, bagging his third straight gold medal in the event Saturday in South Korea.

The World No. 4 pole vaulter ruled the 15-man field in thrilling fashion.

The competition went down to just two participants — Obiena and Huang Bokai of China.

The two athletes cleared 5.72 meters with ease but missed all three attempts at 5.82 meters.

The battle for the gold medal, then, went down to a jump off at 5.77 meters.

Obiena, who holds the Asian record of 6.00 meters, flew over the target, but Huang could not clear the distance, giving the Filipino the win.

Thailand’s Patsapong Amsamarng finished third with a personal-best of 5.67 meters.

Obiena won the 2019 and 2023 versions of the Asian athletics championships. In both editions, Huang finished third.

Filipino pole vaulter Hokett delos Santos finished 13th in the tourney with 4.97 meters.