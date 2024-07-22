^

Sports

Paris Olympic Spotlight: Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics)

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 2:04pm
Paris Olympic Spotlight: Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics)
In this March 06, 2022 file photo, Emma Malabuyo of the UCLA Bruins competes on floor during a meet against the California Golden Bears at the UCLA Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.
Katharine Lotze / Getty Images / AFP

Gymnast Emma Malabuyo’s dream of making the Olympics finally came true. 

After close calls in the past, the diminutive Malabuyo finished third in the individual all-around division of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan back in May. 

This gave the former alternate for the United States Olympic team her ticket to Paris, which also secured the Philippines’ biggest number of Olympic entries in gymnastics since the 1968 Olympics.

vuukle comment

GYMNASTICS

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena sounding the alarm?

Obiena sounding the alarm?

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
With less than a week before the Paris Olympics gets unveiled, Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena has alarmingly admitted he...
Sports
fbtw
Eala sizzles in Spain, bags doubles, singles titles in 24 hours

Eala sizzles in Spain, bags doubles, singles titles in 24 hours

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala snared a rare double crown in Spain, reigning supreme in both the singles and doubles tournaments of the elite W100...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys nail U18 Asia Cup slot

Gilas boys nail U18 Asia Cup slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas boys demolished Indonesia, 87-64, to cap a perfect campaign in the SEABA Qualifiers and punch its way to the...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi wins US Girls&rsquo; crown

Malixi wins US Girls’ crown

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Filipina ace Rianne Malixi made sure the US Girls’ Junior Championship wouldn’t slip through her fingers aga...
Sports
fbtw
PBA remains dominant sports attraction

PBA remains dominant sports attraction

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
There’s no doubt the PBA remains the most popular sports program on TV and with nearly a million viewers watching every...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paris Olympic Spotlight: Kiyomi Watanabe (judo)

Paris Olympic Spotlight: Kiyomi Watanabe (judo)

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 50 minutes ago
Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe booked her return trip to the Olympics three years after making her debut in the Tokyo edition of the...
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympic Spotlight: Levi Ruivivar (gymnastics)

Paris Olympic Spotlight: Levi Ruivivar (gymnastics)

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 57 minutes ago
Levi Jung-Ruivivar is making her Olympic debut in Paris.
Sports
fbtw
Ajido, Jacinto secure wins in Speedo swim tilt

Ajido, Jacinto secure wins in Speedo swim tilt

1 hour ago
Veteran international campaigners Jamesrey Mishael Ajido and Jerard Dominic Jacinto topped their respective age group classes...
Sports
fbtw
Ruelle Canino to test chess mettle in European tour

Ruelle Canino to test chess mettle in European tour

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Teenage sensation Ruelle Canino will leave soon to wade into the deep and murky waters of the European chess circuit where...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with