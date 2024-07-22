Paris Olympic Spotlight: Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics)
July 22, 2024 | 2:04pm
Gymnast Emma Malabuyo’s dream of making the Olympics finally came true.
After close calls in the past, the diminutive Malabuyo finished third in the individual all-around division of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan back in May.
This gave the former alternate for the United States Olympic team her ticket to Paris, which also secured the Philippines’ biggest number of Olympic entries in gymnastics since the 1968 Olympics.
