Gilas boys dominate Indonesia to sweep FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 6:27pm
Gilas boys dominate Indonesia to sweep FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers
Andy Gemao
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas boys ended the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers unscathed after trouncing Indonesia, 87-64, Sunday afternoon at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The Philippines breezed through its three tournament matches to punch a ticket to the Asia Cup in Jordan in September.

Andy Gemao poured in a near triple-double of 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Gilas.

Cabs Cabonilas added 16 markers and nine boards.

As was what happened in their previous two games, the Philippines broke the game wide open as early as the first quarter, where they took a nine point lead, 22-13, early on.

The advantage ballooned to 19, 50-31, at the half, and they never looked back.

The Nationals made 33 of their 64 field goal attempts for 51% shooting.

They also punched in 12 of their 26 triples, as Gilas outmatched Indonesia in every aspect of the game.

Earl Medina produced 14 for the Philippines, while Charles Esteban chipped in 10 off the bench.

Clifton Wijaya led Indonesia with 12 markers.

