Salas, Petro Gazz win one for the late Janisa Johnson

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 6:14pm
Wilma Salas and the Petro Gazz Angels turned back a feisty Zus Coffee, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21.
Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. – Nxled vs Chery Tiggo

4 p.m. – PLDT vs Galeries Tower

6 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – This one’s for Janisa Johnson.

Wilma Salas and the Petro Gazz Angels turned back a feisty Zus Coffee, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena — a win they wholeheartedly dedicated to their fallen teammate, who recently passed away due to cancer.

“I came to dedicate this conference to Janisa. Every point, we can think about Janisa for sure,” said the Cuban spiker, who had 15 points on her first game since she and Johnson powered the franchise to the first of its two Reinforced crowns five years back.

Brooke Van Sickle, the All-Filipino Conference MVP who is sporting the same jersey No. 10 that Johnson wore, likewise honored the late Finals Most Valuable Player.

“Everything I heard about her is just wonderful things and we have the same number. So I hope we can continue to play hard in honor of her,” said Van Sickle, who unleashed a match-best 22 points.

The win wasn’t as everybody expected to the tournament favorite as it ran into the stubborn and hard-fighting Thunderbelles, who have brought in a much-improved roster compared to the ones that failed to win a single match a conference ago.

In fact, Petro Gazz had to fight back from four-point deficits in the second set and nearly blew a 10-point edge in the third before regaining composure at the end of both sets.

Petro Gazz’s sluggish start can be attributed to Salas’ still grasping at Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara’s system since she just arrived less than week ago as well as the absences of MJ Philips due to a left ankle injury and Myla Pablo due to being under the weather.

Salas vowed to improve as the tournament progresses.

“I need time. For sure I can be better in the future,” she said.

