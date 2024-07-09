La Salle flaunts pedigree with Top 4 picks in inaugural PVL draft

MANILA, Philippines – Arrows from the De La Salle Lady Spikers hit their marks Monday night as the Taft-based volleybelles went 1-2-3-4 in the selection during the historic 2024 Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft at Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City.

Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz, Juju Coronel and Maicah Larroza were all taken in the first four picks of the night, with Gagate going into draft as the presumptive top pick by the revamped ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles.

Capital1 then selected Cruz second overall before Coronel and Larroza headed to the Galeries Tower Highrisers and the Farm Fresh Foxies, respectively.

Though among the top prospects in the draft, Larroza said that she was caught by surprise at how high she was drafted, considering her role as a second stringer during her college days.

“Na-o-overwhelm ako ngayon and I did not expect to be picked by Farm Fresh. But of course, I am very excited and I am looking forward to working with my future coaches and teammates,” she said.

Still, taking players from La Salle may be considered a no-brainer for the PVL teams as they come from a decorated program and were mentored under veteran coach Ramil de Jesus.

“Alam naman natin ang system ni Coach Ramil for how many years, proven and tested na yan, kaya it’s a great feeling to see my teammates [get drafted],” said Coronel.

But it won’t be a walk in the park for the Top 4 picks as they head over to teams in the bottom half of the standings. First pick Gagate, especially, will be playing for a franchise that has yet to win a single game in their run in the PVL.

Despite the adjustment from a championship program to rebuilding teams, the towering middle blocker is grateful to take on the challenge.

“Of course, there’s always gonna be pressure but I’m just really excited as well and as I always say. I hope I will do my best to help the team and rank up in the PVL,” she said.

For her part, the fit-again Cruz, who missed out on UAAP action in Season 86, mirrored Gagate’s sentiments as she became the Solar Spikers’ newest member.

“Of course, I’ll try my best talaga to bring justice dun sa Top 2 pick na binigay nila to me, and I will do everything na makakaya ko para mabigyan ng mas better finish this season yung Capital1,” she said.

Apart from the quartet, another La Salle player was also drafted on Monday, with Gilliana Torres being selected 20th overall also by Capital1. Torres was a Team B player for the Lady Spikers.

Aside from La Salle, Adamson University also made its program known, with five of their players getting drafted in the first round.