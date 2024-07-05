^

Sports

Alas Pilipinas falls to Vietnam to end quest for Volleyball Nations League berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 8:23pm
Alas Pilipinas falls to Vietnam to end quest for Volleyball Nations League berth
Alas Pilipinas
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- Alas Pilipinas bowed out of the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup after running to a brick wall that is the mighty Vietnam, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21, Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

With the loss, Alas’ Volleyball Nations League dreams ended.

Thi Bich Tuyen Nguyen exploded for 30 points off of 27 attacks and three blocks.

Thi Kieu Trinh Hoang added eight for Vietnam, which simply overpowered the hometown bets.

The Philippines, though, put up a fight in the final two sets.

The Filipinas led by one, 18-17, in the third set after a Sisi Rondina point.

Tri Trinh Nguyen and Thea Gagate, then, traded points, and a Rondina service error kept the set at a deadlock at 19-all.

After a Vanie Gandler kill tied the set up at 20, Tuyen took over, leading a 4-0 run that pushed the AVC Challenge Cup champions to match point, 24-20.

Gandler tried to tow the Philippines back, but an attack error by Rondina secured Vietnam's victory.

Rondina paced Alas with 15 points, all attacks, while Angel Canino poured in 12.

Vietnam will be facing the Czech Republic in the semifinals of the tourney.

The winner of their clash will face the victors of the Final Four play between Belgium and Puerto Rico.

Both games will be on Saturday at the same venue.

vuukle comment

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
USA blasts Philippines U17 by 96

USA blasts Philippines U17 by 96

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed a hapless 141-45 beating at the hands of the reigning champion and world No. 1 USA to bow out of...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas&rsquo; stunner for ages

Gilas’ stunner for ages

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
And shock the world Gilas Pilipinas did.
Sports
fbtw
Cone among those stunned by Gilas shocker over Latvia

Cone among those stunned by Gilas shocker over Latvia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
To say that the entire basketball world was shocked after Gilas Pilipinas stunned World No. 6 Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball&rsquo;s Michael Jordan

Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball’s Michael Jordan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Is Justin Brownlee the Michael Jordan of the Philippines?
Sports
fbtw
Now ex-Blue Eagle Mason Amos sorry for 'unacceptable actions'

Now ex-Blue Eagle Mason Amos sorry for 'unacceptable actions'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
New La Salle Green Archer Mason Amos has broken his silence as he apologized for “not being considerate” with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arcilla defends crown in Gov. Dimaporo tennis tilt as Acabo retires

Arcilla defends crown in Gov. Dimaporo tennis tilt as Acabo retires

10 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla secured another Open crown, adding to his impressive collection with a victory in the Gov. Imelda Dimaporo...
Sports
fbtw
In key adjustment, Gilas goes zone vs Georgia

In key adjustment, Gilas goes zone vs Georgia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Part of playing a basketball game is making adjustments on the fly.
Sports
fbtw
'I wish I could play forever,' says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell

'I wish I could play forever,' says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell

11 hours ago
Andy Murray suffered a losing start in his farewell to Wimbledon on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), weeping openly in front...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz faces friendly fire at Wimbledon as Gauff meets British outsider

Alcaraz faces friendly fire at Wimbledon as Gauff meets British outsider

11 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz must put his friendship with Frances Tiafoe to one side as the defending champion targets a place in the Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with