Alas Pilipinas falls to Vietnam to end quest for Volleyball Nations League berth

MANILA, Philippines -- Alas Pilipinas bowed out of the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup after running to a brick wall that is the mighty Vietnam, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21, Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

With the loss, Alas’ Volleyball Nations League dreams ended.

Thi Bich Tuyen Nguyen exploded for 30 points off of 27 attacks and three blocks.

Thi Kieu Trinh Hoang added eight for Vietnam, which simply overpowered the hometown bets.

The Philippines, though, put up a fight in the final two sets.

The Filipinas led by one, 18-17, in the third set after a Sisi Rondina point.

Tri Trinh Nguyen and Thea Gagate, then, traded points, and a Rondina service error kept the set at a deadlock at 19-all.

After a Vanie Gandler kill tied the set up at 20, Tuyen took over, leading a 4-0 run that pushed the AVC Challenge Cup champions to match point, 24-20.

Gandler tried to tow the Philippines back, but an attack error by Rondina secured Vietnam's victory.

Rondina paced Alas with 15 points, all attacks, while Angel Canino poured in 12.

Vietnam will be facing the Czech Republic in the semifinals of the tourney.

The winner of their clash will face the victors of the Final Four play between Belgium and Puerto Rico.

Both games will be on Saturday at the same venue.