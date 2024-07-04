Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia squads join NYBL cage tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Three foreign teams will be joining local squads in the National Youth Basketball League (NYBL) Philippines Invitational Youth Championships, league president Fernando Arimado said.

Arimado on Thursday said that teams from Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Mongolia are expected to participate in the pocket tournament, which will tip off on July 10.

The tournament will be played ahead of next month’s main championship.

“This is like an appetizer and preparation for our players for the big tournament to be held next week,” Arimado said in Filipino.

“Our passion for basketball and our mission to help the youth to give them a chance to play in the big leagues served as our motivation to go through with the NYBL. And, thank God because even abroad, we are recognized,” he added.

The NYBL will have four age brackets – 17under, 15 under, 13 under and 11 under.

Aside from the Pasig Mighty Juggernauts and the Antipolo Skip Basketball, teams representing Montalban, Bataan, Extreme Defense, Siklab Bataan, RPBC, Tipas and Locked-In will compete as well.

The tourney will run from July 10-14 at the Lourdes School Mandaluyong Gymnasium.