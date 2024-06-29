^

Sports

Gilas women rally to edge Chinese Taipei in FIBA 3x3 tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 6:58pm
Gilas women rally to edge Chinese Taipei in FIBA 3x3 tilt
Sam Harada
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women came from six points down and notched their first win in the Wuhan leg of the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series at the expense of Chinese Taipei, 20-18, Saturday.

Kaye Pingol spearheaded the Philippine delegation with nine points and five rebounds, as Gilas had a quick turnaround from a heartbreaking loss against Thailand earlier in the day.

After Gilas led by one, 6-5, following a 3-pointer by Pingol, Chinese Taipei unleashed a 7-0 run capped by a shot by Chih-Jung Ting to go up, 12-6, with five minutes remaining.

Pingol and Harada, then, sparked the comeback as they inched closer and closer.

A free throw by Hazelle Yam cut the lead to two, 15-17, before Chin Yu-Hsuan Chen answered to keep the Philippines at bay.

Gilas, though, scored to take the lead, 19-18, following a free throw by Pingol followed by three straight markers by Yam.

A Pingol layup with 46 seconds remaining sealed the deal, as Chinese Taipei could not buy a basket down the stretch.

Yam provided the spark with five markers, while Sam Harada and Angel Surada chipped in three apiece.

Chen led Chinese Taipei with nine.

The final pool game of the Philippines is set later in the evening against hometown bets China.

3X3 BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS WOMEN
