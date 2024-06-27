NLEX holds basketball clinics, court renovations in Northern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors are bringing their basketball programs far and wide as they continued on with their “Dayo” and court renovations up north.

The Dayo and Adopt-a-Court programs of the team aim to create stronger relationships with communities in the Northern Luzon region.

The Road Warriors said that the program “continues to pave the way for stronger community engagement, with future events planned to further connect the Road Warriors with their northern fanbase.”

"Dayo and Adopt-a-Court aim to unite the north and inspire the youth through our team and sports in general. We believe that by bringing the Road Warriors closer to the communities, we can foster a sense of belonging and pride among our fans in North Luzon," NLEX president Luigi Bautista said in a statement.

NLEX last week had the third leg of their Dayo series in San Jose, Nueva Ecija, interacting with local fans and conducting a basketball clinic.

The team also brought the program to Bulacan last month, with Bulacan native Dominick Fajardo gracing the Bulacan University and Collegiate Athletic Association event at Jesus is Lord Colleges Foundation Inc.

There, Fajardo, who was formerly an NLEX Corporation employee before landing a roster spot in the PBA, shared words of encouragement to the youth.

The Bulacan and Nueva Ecija legs of the Dayo series are the second and third editions of the program. Back in February, the first Dayo program was held in Ilocos.

The team also unveiled the first NLEX Road Warriors-branded court in Barangay Dulong Malabon in Pulilan, Bulacan.

Fajardo and PBA legend Asi Taulava graced the turnover event, which also included a basketball clinic attended by 100 children from the community.



In the coming months, the PBA squad will continue the Dayo project in Bataan and the Adopt-a-Court in Pampanga.