^

Sports

Lions Nation MMA turns 1

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 7:28am
Lions Nation MMA turns 1
Looking ahead, Lions Nation MMA is poised for continued success with an eventful schedule on the horizon.

MANILA, Philippines – Lions Nation MMA, the premier Filipino mixed martial arts stable, celebrated its first anniversary last weekend at the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center, its base of operations in La Trinidad, Benguet. 

Founded by Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, Honorio “The Rock” Banario, and Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, Lions Nation MMA has quickly established itself as a powerhouse. 

The star-studded camp includes some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Danny “The King” Kingad, Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw, Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly and Stephen “The Sniper” Loman.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved in just one year. Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our team. As we enter our second year, we are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Folayang.

The anniversary event was a grand celebration of the team's remarkable achievements over the last 12 months. Highlights included commemorating its first world champion, Pacio, who regained the ONE strawweight MMA world title in a rematch against Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar last March.

Moreover, the first year saw triumphant campaigns from Folayang and Pacatiw in ONE Championship, alongside an impressive 11-medal haul at the ASJJF Manila Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023.

The younger members of Lions Nation MMA, categorized into the “Young Lions” and “Cubs” units, also made significant impacts in national and regional competitions, showcasing the depth of talent and promise within its ranks.

Looking ahead, Lions Nation MMA is poised for continued success with an eventful schedule on the horizon. In anticipation of this, the group is set to announce a “team brand partner,” which will play a crucial role in their training and development efforts, in the coming weeks.

vuukle comment

EDUARD FOLAYANG

MMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas girls rout Lebanon

Gilas girls rout Lebanon

13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas cruised to yet another blowout win against Lebanon, 89-63, to stay unbeaten and clinch an outright semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas belles ruthless

Gilas belles ruthless

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas women pulverized their Maldives counterparts, 141-18, in an electrifying start in the FIBA U18 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lessons from the Mustangs

Lessons from the Mustangs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 8 hours ago
Gilas treated the hometown fans with a rousing 74-64 win over the Taiwan Mustangs at the PhilSports Arena last Monday but...
Sports
fbtw
Strong field expected in Go For Gold Criterium Race

Strong field expected in Go For Gold Criterium Race

8 hours ago
The Go For Gold Criterium Race takes its act down South as it holds Series 2 of its competition this Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Heated UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia as Volkov-Pavlovich bout continues post-match

Heated UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia as Volkov-Pavlovich bout continues post-match

By Rick Olivares | 15 hours ago
In spite of the cool air-conditioned confines of the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the mixed martial arts action...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic will only play at Wimbledon if he can 'fight for title'

Djokovic will only play at Wimbledon if he can 'fight for title'

16 hours ago
Novak Djokovic says he will only play at Wimbledon if he is fit enough to "fight for the title", adding that his recovery...
Sports
fbtw
Mendoza, Alburo win anew to book JPGT finals slots

Mendoza, Alburo win anew to book JPGT finals slots

16 hours ago
Eliana Mendoza and Kvan Alburo continued their dominance in the 8-9 age category at the ICTSI JPGT Bacolod Visayas Series...
Sports
fbtw
Golf, swimming, judo add to Philippines' Paris Olympics roster

Golf, swimming, judo add to Philippines' Paris Olympics roster

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The Philippine delegation to the Paris Olympics jumped from 15 to 20 after golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina made...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon Tangerines to test mettle in Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association

Quezon Tangerines to test mettle in Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Quezon Province is ready to soar to new heights as it takes its act to the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (M...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with