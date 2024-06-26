Lions Nation MMA turns 1

MANILA, Philippines – Lions Nation MMA, the premier Filipino mixed martial arts stable, celebrated its first anniversary last weekend at the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center, its base of operations in La Trinidad, Benguet.

Founded by Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, Honorio “The Rock” Banario, and Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, Lions Nation MMA has quickly established itself as a powerhouse.

The star-studded camp includes some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Danny “The King” Kingad, Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw, Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly and Stephen “The Sniper” Loman.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved in just one year. Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our team. As we enter our second year, we are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Folayang.

The anniversary event was a grand celebration of the team's remarkable achievements over the last 12 months. Highlights included commemorating its first world champion, Pacio, who regained the ONE strawweight MMA world title in a rematch against Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar last March.

Moreover, the first year saw triumphant campaigns from Folayang and Pacatiw in ONE Championship, alongside an impressive 11-medal haul at the ASJJF Manila Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023.

The younger members of Lions Nation MMA, categorized into the “Young Lions” and “Cubs” units, also made significant impacts in national and regional competitions, showcasing the depth of talent and promise within its ranks.

Looking ahead, Lions Nation MMA is poised for continued success with an eventful schedule on the horizon. In anticipation of this, the group is set to announce a “team brand partner,” which will play a crucial role in their training and development efforts, in the coming weeks.