Mendoza, Alburo clinch national match play spots

The Philippine Star
June 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Winners of the JPGT Bacolod Series 2 hold their medals after ruling their respective age categories. They are (from left) Zuri Bagaloyos (girls' 10-12), Eliana Mendoza (girls' 8-9), Kvan Alburo (boys' 8-9) and Race Manhit (boys' 10-12).
Pilipinas Golf

BACOLOD, Philippines — Eliana Mendoza and Kvan Alburo continued their dominance in the 8-9 age category at the ICTSI JPGT Bacolod Visayas Series here yesterday, clinching their spots in the Philippine Junior National Match Play Championship.

Mendoza delivered an impressive 84 to win the 36-hole competition for the second consecutive week, finishing with a total of 169. She outperformed Ana Marie Aguilar, who posted a 236 after a 114, while Faith Reosura placed third with a 238 after a 120 at the tight Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

“I’m very happy, this win means a lot to me because I made my family proud,” said the nine-year-old Mendoza from Cebu, who amassed 30 points for her twin victories, including triumph in Iloilo last week.

Fellow Cebuano Alburo mirrored Mendoza’s success, replicating his runaway win at the Iloilo Golf Club. He dominated the field, including Benedict Rolida and Benito Tiongko, with a two-day score of 170 after an 87, marked by birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 in hot, humid conditions. Rolida finished second with a 195 after a 95, while Tiongko came in third at 198, also after a 25-over (95) card.

Zuri Bagaloyos capped the Cebuanos’ sweep in the second leg of the Bacolod series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. The Singapore School-Cebu student secured a commanding win in the girls’ 10-12 division, avenging her defeat to Cailey Gonzales in the Iloilo leg.

Bagaloyos, tied with Gonzales after the first round, pulled ahead with a frontside 39 and surged further with a birdie on No. 11 and a series of pars, while Gonzales struggled with five straight bogeys from No. 10.

“I worked hard for this win, and it paid off,” said Bagaloyos, whose impressive 74 gave her a 156 total and a seven-stroke victory.

