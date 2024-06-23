New Gilas Pilipinas kits revealed

The new Gilas Pilipinas kits as worn by Chris Newsome

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas will have new threads just in time for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Sports apparel brand Nike, on Sunday, has revealed the new kits of Gilas Pilipinas for the men’s, women’s 3x3 and youth basketball teams.

The kit, Nike said, is “based on 4D motion-capture data algorithmically honed with pixel-level precision and engineered specifically for each competition.”

“The result was team kits that sport an entirely new chassis designed to answer the athletes’ preference for mobility and breathability and engineered to the exact specifications of the body in motion,” Nike said in a statement.

The road jerseys are in blue with yellow on the side, while the home uniforms are in white with touches of red and blue – colors that represent the Philippine flag.

“The colors remind me of the blue oceans that surround the Philippines with the yellow signifying the rays of the sun. They represent the aura and natural beauty of the Philippines in a soft and elegant way, symbolizing the hospitality that Filipinos have to offer,” Gilas stalwart Chris Newsome said.

“I like the new jerseys, they are really nice. They are something new compared to our previous Gilas uniforms. They represent a new chapter for me and a new chapter for Gilas,” teammate June Mar Fajardo added.

Newsome, Fajardo and the rest of the team will debut the kit during the upcoming qualifiers in Latvia this July.

The road jersey and fan tee collection releases July 3 exclusively on Nike.com, Nike Fort and at Titan.

The jerseys, Nike bared, will have a Dri-FIT ADV technology, which will result in cool, dry and performance-ready kits.

“Inspired by Nike’s commitment to unity, diversity and inclusivity, the words 'ANY, EVERY, ALL' is located discreetly on the bottom hem of the jerseys and translated in Tagalog.”

Gilas will face Latvia and Georgia in the OQT for a chance to make the Paris Olympics next month.