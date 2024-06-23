^

Sports

New Gilas Pilipinas kits revealed

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 5:01pm
New Gilas Pilipinas kits revealed
The new Gilas Pilipinas kits as worn by Chris Newsome
NIKE Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas will have new threads just in time for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Sports apparel brand Nike, on Sunday, has revealed the new kits of Gilas Pilipinas for the men’s, women’s 3x3 and youth basketball teams.

The kit, Nike said, is “based on 4D motion-capture data algorithmically honed with pixel-level precision and engineered specifically for each competition.”

“The result was team kits that sport an entirely new chassis designed to answer the athletes’ preference for mobility and breathability and engineered to the exact specifications of the body in motion,” Nike said in a statement.

The road jerseys are in blue with yellow on the side, while the home uniforms are in white with touches of red and blue – colors that represent the Philippine flag.

“The colors remind me of the blue oceans that surround the Philippines with the yellow signifying the rays of the sun. They represent the aura and natural beauty of the Philippines in a soft and elegant way, symbolizing the hospitality that Filipinos have to offer,” Gilas stalwart Chris Newsome said.

“I like the new jerseys, they are really nice. They are something new compared to our previous Gilas uniforms. They represent a new chapter for me and a new chapter for Gilas,” teammate June Mar Fajardo added.

Newsome, Fajardo and the rest of the team will debut the kit during the upcoming qualifiers in Latvia this July.

The road jersey and fan tee collection releases July 3 exclusively on Nike.com, Nike Fort and at Titan.

The jerseys, Nike bared, will have a Dri-FIT ADV technology, which will result in cool, dry and performance-ready kits.

“Inspired by Nike’s commitment to unity, diversity and inclusivity, the words 'ANY, EVERY, ALL' is located discreetly on the bottom hem of the jerseys and translated in Tagalog.”

Gilas will face Latvia and Georgia in the OQT for a chance to make the Paris Olympics next month. 

vuukle comment

GILAS PILIPINAS

NIKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Talk &lsquo;N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

Talk ‘N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

18 hours ago
PBA Stalwarts and Talk ‘N Text stayed unbeaten while PBA Greats bounced back in the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
New faces shine in PAI swimfest

New faces shine in PAI swimfest

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The country’s most decorated junior swimmers withstood the challenge as new stars emerged in the penultimate day of...
Sports
fbtw
Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Six-time PBA champion import Sean Chambers is thrilled to give back to Philippine basketball by helping Gilas Pilipinas gear...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women set foot in China

Gilas women set foot in China

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas U18 squad yesterday arrived in Shenzhen, China with hopes of fulfilling its mission to gain a Division...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA, Alas Pilipinas players meet for dinner

Team USA, Alas Pilipinas players meet for dinner

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Team USA veterans TJ Defalco and Micah Christenson were among members of the American squad that met with members of the Alas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Del Monte golfers primed for JPGT Bacolod tilt

Del Monte golfers primed for JPGT Bacolod tilt

5 hours ago
Three talented golfers from the Mindanao region are set to leave their mark as they compete against local and regional contenders...
Sports
fbtw
Didal tries to renew love for skateboarding

Didal tries to renew love for skateboarding

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
After missing out on a trip to the Paris Olympics, Olympic skateboarder Margielyn Didal said she is focusing on getting her...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan falters after impressive start, ends up with 74

Pagdanganan falters after impressive start, ends up with 74

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan's hot start and strong potential in the KPMG Women’s Open Championship took a turn on moving day...
Sports
fbtw
France eyes to recover from collapse vs Japan

France eyes to recover from collapse vs Japan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Following a collapse against a heavily favored Japan side, France’s Benjamin Toniutti stressed that the team should...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA in high gear

Team USA in high gear

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Volleyball-crazy Filipino fans have been bracing for the much-anticipated showdown between the two most popular teams in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with