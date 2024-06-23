Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

FORMER PBA resident import for the Alaska Aces Sean Chambers has been named the new head coach of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws.

MANILA, Philippines — Six-time PBA champion import Sean Chambers is thrilled to give back to Philippine basketball by helping Gilas Pilipinas gear up for the coming FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT).

“It’s always been a dream of mine to represent the Philippines on an international stage,” Chambers, Alaska’s celebrated reinforcement in the 1990s, told The STAR yesterday from the Gilas camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

Currently the coach of the Far Eastern U Tamaraws, the 59-year-old American readily answered when Gilas coach Tim Cone and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas called.

“I am so honored…and thankful to coach Tim, SBP and FEU for giving me this opportunity to support the Gilas men’s team,” he said.

Chambers and Cone had a fruitful collaboration in the 1990s with Alaska, making the former a logical choice to assist in teaching the multi-titled mentor’s system.

“Tim told the team about my knowledge of triangle offense and my success as a player here in the Philippines,” Chambers said. “(He) Told players to feel free to ask for help or feedback whenever necessary.”

Chambers is excited to work with the players handpicked by Cone, especially Justin Brownlee, with whom Chambers share the honors of most PBA championships won among imports as of now.

“The team has incredible talent across-the-board. Kai (Sotto) and June (Mar Fajardo) are generational talents, supported by the incredible Justin B. (Brownlee),” he said.

“Unfortunately, Scottie (Thompson) is not available to play but there’s plenty of firepower at the guard positions. Lastly, I’ve always been a huge fan of Dwight Ramos and his multiple skill levels.”

The Nationals are set to wrap up their Laguna camp today then play the Taiwan Mustangs club tomorrow at the PhilSports Arena.