Thompson out for Gilas Olympic qualifier bid due to injury

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 4:57pm
Scottie Thompson
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Another man down for Gilas Pilipinas. 

Guard Scottie Thompson is expected to miss the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament as he is yet to fully recover from a bulging disk, team manager Richard del Rosario said. 

The 6-foot guard is the latest Gilas player who will likely sit out the OQT after fellow Ginebra Gin King Jamie Malonzo and big man AJ Edu. 

Stepping in for Malonzo and Edu are Japeth Aguilar and Mason Amos. 

With just a few weeks before the OQT, the Nationals may not be able to find a last-minute replacement for Thompson. 

“There is no sure replacement yet because a visa is needed. Maybe [a replacement] will not make it in time,” del Rosario said, as cited in a report by the PBA. 

Currently, Gilas is in a three-day closed-door training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna. 

The Philippines will be facing the Taiwan Mustangs in a send-off exhibition next Monday. 

Gilas will try to punch a ticket to the Paris Olympics as they face heavyweights Georgia and Latvia early next month in the OQT.

