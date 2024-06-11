Abando joins loaded Strong Group-Pilipinas roster for Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Another Gilas Pilipinas standout will shore up the Strong Group-Pilipinas for the coming 43rd William Jones Cup on July 13 to 21 in Taiwan.

Ace forward Rhenz Abando has been added to the Strong Group squad after he parted ways with mother club Anyang Jung Kwan Jang in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Strong Group announced Tuesday.

Now a free agent, Abando will boost the Philippine representative currently featuring Gilas naturalized player Ange Kouame, Kiefer Ravena, RJ Abarrientos, Jordan Heading, Caelan Tiongson and former PBA champion import Chris McCullough.

“Excited ako makapaglaro for Strong Group kasi noong nasa Korea ako, pinapanood ko ‘yung games nila sa Dubai,” said Abando, noting on Strong Group’s runner-up finish in Dubai earlier this year.

“Talagang napasaya nila ang mga fans dun. Sana mapasaya din namin ang mga kababayan natin sa Taiwan ngayong Jones Cup.”

Abando will bring his versatility and sweet shooting touch to the Strong Group after averaging 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists last season in the KBL.

He’s a former NCAA Rookie-Most Valuable Player from Letran and Slam Dunk Contest champion in the KBL, where he also served as key cog in Anyang’s championship last year. He’s also an East Asia Super League champion (EASL) with the same team.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to finally coach Rhenz. I’ve coached against him in the past, and I think he’s a great player. He gives us a lot of athleticism and firepower,” said Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu, who’s also an NCAA mentor for St. Benilde.

“Looking forward din ako to be under Coach Charles kasi new system at alam kong may matututunan ako sa kanya. Makakasama ko na naman ang mga repa kaya siguradong maraming kulitan ‘to on and off the court,” added Abando.

More players, including high-caliber imports, are expected to be signed by Strong Group to complete its squad with still over a month to go before the tourney, where the Philippine bet is hoping to win the country’s seventh title.