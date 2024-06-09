^

Chua falls short in World Pool Championships semis match

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 8:02pm
Johann Chua
MANILA, Philippines -- Not yet time, but getting closer.

Filipino pool player Johann Chua is aiming to use his semifinal exit from the 2024 World Pool Championship as motivation to perform better in future tournaments.

Chua fell in the semifinal round of the tournament in Saudi Arabia against Albania’s Eklent Kaci Saturday night, 11-6.

After going up 6-2 in the race-to-11 match, the Philippine bet was blanked the rest of the way.

“Two wins short once again to get the World Pool Championship title and trophy. Time will pass, no one will remember who came in third place, but I will,” he posted on Facebook.

“I'll always remember this experience, the arena, the games I played in this tournament and those people who supported me during this process,” he added.

“I'm more than grateful, I was able to place deep and push myself further than what I expected. It's still surreal.”

He defeated Hamzaa Ali, Albin Ouschan, Ko Ping Han, Max Lechner, Mohammad Soufi and Dang Jin Hu before facing Kaci in the semifinals.

“From a 9 yr.old watching this tournament on TV, to the one being watched by many. YES, IT'S NOT YET TIME, BUT THIS PROVES THAT I'M GETTING CLOSER.”

Fedor Gorst took home all the marbles after winning the championship against Kaci in the final, 15-14.

Gorst led by four, 13-9, late, before Kaci rallied and eventually reached the hill first before the champion tied it up once again.

Gorst kept his composure won his second World Pool Championship, making him the youngest ever to win multiple championships.

