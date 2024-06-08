Zamboanga outclasses Grandjean in ONE Bangkok card

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga did not skip a beat despite a late change in opponent as she dominated Noelle Grandjean at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II Saturday at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Zamboanga overwhelmed Grandjean, who replaced ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex weeks before she was supposed to defend her title against "The Menace," the whole three rounds.

The 27-year-old Zamboanga just picked her opponent apart with a steady stream of punches throughout the match.

The only upper hand the Thai-French judoka was able to have was in the first round, when she took down her second-seeded Atomweight.

However, this did not last long as the Philippines' bet attempted a rear-naked choke shortly.

While she did not secure the submission victory, she was able to take control the rest of the round and the rest of the bout.

Zamboanga won her third straight match in ONE Fighting Championship, improving to 11-2 in her career.

Barring any setbacks, she will be facing Stamp anew for the title.

Stamp was forced to beg off her title defense after tearing her meniscus in training.

In the main event of the card, Tawanchai PK Saenchai retained his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against Jo Nattawut via majority decision.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon also defeated Denis Puric with a unanimous decision.

Mikey Musumeci reigned supreme over Gabriel Sousa with a deep leg lock in round one of their bantamweight submission grappling bout.