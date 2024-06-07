Uichico named NLEX Road Warriors head coach

MANILA, Philippines – Jong Uichico is returning to the bench as the multi-titled PBA tactician will coach the NLEX Road Warriors.

In a Facebook post Friday, the team said that Uichico will now be calling the shots for the Road Warriors, a few weeks after they fell in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

“We are excited to start a new chapter with Jong Uichico as the new head coach of the NLEX Road Warriors!” the team posted.

“A nine-time PBA champion, Coach Jong will be at the helm as the Road Warriors continue our quest to win our first franchise championship,” he added.

The 61-year-old Uichico won championships with San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra and TNT.

He was previously a two-time PBA coach of the year. He also coached the Philippine team.

Head coach Frankie Lim, also on Friday, stepped down from his position which he held since 2022.

“We deeply appreciate his hard work, dedication and his positive contributions to the team over the past two years,” the Road Warriors said.

“Thank you, Coach, for all the memories and your unwavering efforts. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” it added.

Uichico was named as an assistant coach of NLEX late last year.

He coached a game in March after Lim was forced to skip the Road Warriors’ game against the Blackwater Bossing due to a hand injury.