MPBL: Batangas repels Mindoro; Rizal, Iloilo win

Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 10:09am
Mark Nonoy in action for Iloilo United Royals.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters subdued the Mindoro Tamaraws, 82-73, on Wednesday to bolster their drive in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Powered by Levi Hernandez, Batangas surged ahead, 58-44, in the third quarter then quashed Mindoro's repeated rallies to notch its ninth win against two losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Hernandez wound up with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals to earn best player honors. He was supported by Dawn Ochea with 12 points plus three rebounds and Jeckster Apinan with eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Mindoro, which took an early 16-6 lead, tumbled to 4-7 despite four Tamaraws posting twin digits. John Jerrick Caspe tallied 19 points, four rebounds and two assists, followed by John Derrick Lopez with 11 points and seven rebounds; Jordan Rios with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists; and Lester Reyes with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with two assists and two blocks.

Other games saw Iloilo stun Davao, 85-78, and Rizal XentroMall nip Pangasinan, 76-74.

The Iloilo United Royals banked on homegrown icon Mark Nonoy and RV Berjay to trip the Davao Occidental Tigers.

Nonoy finished with 18 points and two steals while Berjay ended up with 13 points and eight rebounds. Other United Royals who delivered were CJ Cansino with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists plus two steals, and Clint Doliguez with 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The United Royals rose to 4-7 and pulled down Davao to 8-3 despite the 14-point, 10-assist, three-rebound effort of Jan Manzo, the 12-point output of Kenneth Ighalo, and the 11-point contribution of Bamba Gamalinda.

Alwyn Alday and Kenneth Agovida shone for Rizal with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Agovida, however, emerged as the best player with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Pangasinan got 15 points, eight assists, three steals and two rebounds from Hesed Gabao; 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Michael Mabulac; 11 points plus five rebounds from Ed Daquioag; and 10 points and six rebounds from Ian Melencio.

The MPBL returns to the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan on Thursday with Manila tackling Quezon City at 4 p.m., Pampanga battling Negros at 6 p.m., and South Cotabato tangling with Binan at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
