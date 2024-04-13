Tamaraws boost hopes for semis bonus with win over Golden Spikers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Tamaraws solidified their grasp on the twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after drubbing the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22, 25-15, Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Martin Bugaoan led the charge for FEU, finishing with 21 points off 15 attacks and six blocks. Andrei Delicana backstopped with 18 markers.

Ariel Cacao had 25 excellent sets and two points for the Morayta-based team, which tallied its sixth straight win.

The Tamaraws were just too much for last season’s runners-up, turning a 13-11 lead to a 21-14 cushion in the fourth set capped by a block on Gboy de Vega.

The blockers of FEU were just too much, allowing UST to score just one point down the stretch.

An attack error by reigning most valuable player Josh Ybanez ended the match.

Ybanez had 21 points for the Espana-based squad in the losing effort.

De Vega added 18 markers for the Golden Spikers, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons finally broke their 15-game losing streak dating back to last season, needing four sets to blast the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 28-26 Saturday morning.

Jaivee Malabanan paced UP with 17 points, while Angelo Lagando and Louis Gamban chipped in 13.

Clarence Santiago also had a massive game, notching 26 excellent sets along with seven points.

In the fourth set, Adamson led by one, 26-25, following big blocks by Leo Coguimbal and Jude Aguilar.

Back-to-back points by Daniel Nicolas and Brian Chavez gave UP the upper hand anew, 27-26.

A net touch by Soaring Falcon Dan Gutierrez solidified the win.

“It was very good for us. It was our first win and I think the introduction of a new system and culture to the team were the ones that brought us to where we are now,” UP head coach Vip Isada said.

Marc Paulino and Francis Casas had 20 and 18 points, respectively, for Adamson.

With the win, FEU rose to 10-1 while UST dropped to 7-5. It dimmed the latter’s twice-to-beat hunt.

On the other hand, UP is now at 1-11, while Adamson slipped to 4-7 in the season.