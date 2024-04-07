^

Acer releases Predator Helios 18 gaming laptop

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 6:57pm
Acer releases Predator Helios 18 gaming laptop
Predator Helios 18
Acer

MANILA, Philippines -- Acer has launched another state-of-the-art gaming laptop that will change how games are experienced.

Acer has launched the Predator Helios 18, which is loaded with game-changing features.

"The Predator Helios 18 is an excellent gaming machine with uncompromised features, specs and cooling," it said in a statement.

It is powered by an Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX (14th Gen) and Nvidia GeForce GTX 4090 GPU. It’s also one of the first Predator gaming machines fitted with a vibrant Mini LED display.

Mini LEDs are smaller versions of conventional LEDs, which would create "more dimming zones and for gamers, this presents greater control over aspects such as contrast."

Aside from these, it is also equipped with a 5.8 GHz turbo frequency, which delivers up to 17% better gaming performance, and up to 51% faster multitasking performance against other laptops.

An AI-powered boost, RTX, is also expected to elevate the gaming experience of the laptop, which would provide maximum performance in over 300 games and applications.

It is also loaded with the latest Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 chipset, as well as 2.5G Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.3, as well asUSB-A ports, a dual USB-C (with DisplayPort and 100W charging), HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Helios 18 also boasts of a controllable LED lighting setup, swappable WASD keys, and customizable fan covers.

It also comes with comprehensive thermal solutions to maximize cooling efficiency for long hours of gaming.

