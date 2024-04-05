^

Batang Pier rip Tropang Giga for 4th straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 7:39pm
Arvin Tolentino (10)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier demolished the TNT Tropang Giga and tallied their fourth straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup, 112-96, Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Arvin Tolentino had another massive game for NorthPort, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

It was a wire-to-wire affair that saw the Batang Pier's lead grew to as much as 14 points, 32-18, in the first quarter thanks to a layup by Zave Lucero.

NorthPort then turned it up a notch in the second quarter, outscoring the Tropang Giga 29-16 to hike the lead to 27, 61-34, heading into the half.

They found another higher gear in the third, pushing the lead to 32, 66-34, with a 3-pointer by Arvin Tolentino.

It was enough separation for the Batang Pier, as TNT was able to cut the deficit to 15, 88-103, with an RR Pogoy trey.

It was the closest the Tropang Giga got to, as a pair of free throws by JM Calma and a deuce by Tolentino slammed the door shut, 107-88 with two minutes to go.

Calma chipped in a double-double for NorthPort, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Joshua Munzon added 14 markers.

Pogoy led TNT with 34 points in the losing effort. Kim Aurin added 18 off the bench.

The Batang Pier rose to 4-1 in the season, tied for second with the NLEX Road Warriors, while TNT slipped to 2-3.

