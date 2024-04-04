Genshin Impact announces expanded season of TCG tournament

MANILA, Philippines -- HoYoverse has announced that the new season of its Genshin TCG tournament, the Astra Carnival: Prince Cup, will expand to accommodate more players in the Pacific and Atlantic Regions.

Both Prince Cup: Atlantic and Prince Cup: Pacific will see 32 players compete for the title of top duelist and a prize pool of $60,000 per region.

Last year, HoYoverse introduced different tournaments, including the previous Prince Cup as well as the China’s Dynamic Cup and the Asian Invitational, pitting top players against each other for the title of TCG champion.

With the expansion of the Pacific and Atlantic Regions, The Prince Cup will now see two regional tournaments, seeing the top 24 players of each region based on the ranking from the community tournament Cat's Tail Gathering.

Those who missed the community tournament may still qualify for the Prince Cup via the wild card competitions taking place between April and May for both regions, with eight players from both Atlantic and Pacific regions getting the chance to reach the Prince Cup.

Registration for the wildcard competition for both regions is available until April 15.

Genius Invokation TCG is a game mode within HoYoverse’s popular game Genshin Impact. It allows players to play Teyvat’s popular trading card game, collecting different cards and dueling different in-game characters, as well as other players online.

To win a duel, players must defeat their opponents' cards with attacks similar to the Genshin’s main combat system, using elemental skills and reactions. Players will have to come up with a winning strategy by combining their character cards, various Action Cards, and plan out their Elemental Dice rolls to win a match.