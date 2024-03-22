Creamline's Valdez grateful to see Gorayeb back in business with Capital1

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline ace Alyssa Valdez had nothing but kind words as she went up against former coach Roger Gorayeb when the Cool Smashers battled the Capital1 Solar Spikers in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Thursday night.

After handedly beating the Solar Spikers in three sets, Valdez couldn’t help but feel sentimental seeing Gorayeb on the other side of the court once again, after sharing the court for years during her stint with the Ateneo Lady Eagles.

“For me, being able to go up against Coach Roger in [the] game, nakaka-overwhelm kasi alam ko rin pinagdaanan niya kung paano siya nakarating ulit dito,” said Valdez, who turned emotional when asked about her former mentor.

It can be recalled that Gorayeb battled multiple myeloma back in 2019, but was able to recover and make a return to volleyball first through the collegiate ranks, and now back in the pros with Capital1.

Now with Gorayeb getting a new lease on his volleyball career, Valdez looks forward to more experiences with her former coach, albeit a little different. Although one of the veterans of the sport, she hopes Gorayeb still has more left in the tank.

“Very, very excited kung ano pa ‘yung mararating ng team niya at mararating ni Coach Roger in this volleyball community na talagang isa na siya sa pinakamatagal dito kasi naabutan pa siya ni Coach (Sherwin Meneses) eh,” she said.

She also wished Gorayeb good health — “Coach, magpalakas at magpagaling pa,” she said.

As for Gorayeb, he was grateful to see his former players flourish – which also included Denden Lazaro-Revilla, and Risa Sato, whom he coached during his time with the NU Lady Bulldogs.

“Natutuwa naman ako. Kaya lang, ayoko nang isipin na (sila) ’yung mga dati kong tinuruan, mga dati kong player. Masaya ako para sa kanila kasi nagpupursigi pa rin sila sa careers nila,” he said.

Gorayeb also added that it was heartwarming to see his players still remain friends with each other and with himself.

“Masaya pa rin (kasi) magkakaibigan eh. Binati naman nila ako bago nagsimula ‘yung laro. Sinasabi nila: ‘Coach, ‘wag kang magpa-stress ah. Masama sayo ‘yan,’” he quipped.

Both Valdez and Gorayeb continue their PVL All-Filipino campaigns with their respective teams on Tuesday as the Solar Spikers seek a bounce back victory against the Petro Gazz Angels while Creamline faces off with the Cignal HD Spikers.

The games will start at 2 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.