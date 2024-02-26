^

'Do not lose your character', coach tells undefeated Golden Tigresses

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 26, 2024 | 12:05pm
'Do not lose your character', coach tells undefeated Golden Tigresses
MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses kept themselves solid even against immense pressure as they eked out a tough five-set win over defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers for their third win in UAAP Season 86 on Sunday.

The secret to their success? Holding onto their core as a team.

After squandering a 2-0 lead, and finding themselves down a 9-12 hole in the fifth set decider, UST head coach Kungfu Reyes said that he reminded the players to never let go of their character as Golden Tigresses.

“Ang advise ko lang sa kanila, we lose a point, then we lose a set. Ang sinasabi ko, do not lose our character kasi yun yung nagdadala talaga sa amin eh,” said Reyes. “Sabi ko whatever the result, kailangan buo yung character namin.”

Character looked like it was exactly what was missing from the Tigresses when they were handed lopsided losses in Set 3 and 4.

But when it mattered the most, during the winner-take-all Set 5, everything came rushing back for UST.

Even if they didn’t win, Reyes said he would’ve been happy with the result — especially with how they fought back from an early 3-7 deficit.

“Whatever the result, especially nung fifth set, masaya [ako] in a way kasi nakikita mong lumalaban, naididikit namin sa dulo. At least nagrespond sila dun na we lose a point, we lose a set but do not lose your character as a team,” he said.

Of course, Reyes still wanted his players to reach for the stars. So when things got out of hand and La Salle dragged them to a fifth set, he told his players that it wasn’t over until somebody reaches three set wins.

“That’s the beauty of volleyball. Hangga’t ‘di natatapos yung three sets na nakukuha mo, ‘di natitigil lahat, kung sino yung mananalo duon so buti na lang nagrespond sila sa reminders namin, especially nung sa coaches namin, lahat nagbibigay na ng instructions individually, so malaking tulong [yun],” he said. 

“Lumabas yung pagkabata namin nung 3 and 4, so, ang maganda naman nakarecover kami nang fifth set,” he added.

It will do good for UST to keep this up when they face their next assignment — the FEU Lady Tamaraws — as they seek win no. 4 on Sunday, March 3, still at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After the first week of hostilities, the Tigresses are the only undefeated team remaining with their 3-0 record.

