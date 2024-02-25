UST averts meltdown, stuns La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Golden Tigresses regained their bearings after squandering an early 2-0 lead as they took a thrilling five-set win over defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers, 25-18, 25-23, 14-25, 16-25, 15-12, in UAAP Season 86 at the Mall of Asia Arena Sunday evening.

Down 9-12 in the fifth set decider, the España-based squad scored six straight points to pull the rug from under Angel Canino and La Salle who stormed back from a 0-2 hole to force the winner-take-all canto.

Things looked in peril for UST multiple times in Set 5 when La Salle took sizable leads. First, La Salle zoomed to an early 7-3 lead off of a Canino down the line hit.

They then came close to closing out UST late with a 12-9 advantage after a Julyana Tolentino 1-2 play.

But Angge Poyos sparked a comeback with a through the block hit that started UST’s run, 10-12.

Margaret Banagua provided the finishing kick with a dump to complete the furious 6-0 run, 15-12.

It was a game to remember for Jonna Perdido, who claimed Player of the Game honors with 24 points. Poyos also breached the 20-point mark with 22 markers.

They were thus the first to blemish the Lady Spikers’ record for the season as they slid to 2-1. UST, meanwhile, are at 3-0.

Canino led La Salle in the losing effort with 28 points.

The Tigresses hope to keep their record perfect when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, March 3.

The Lady Spikers, for their part, eye to bounce back against perennial rival Ateneo on Saturday, March 2.