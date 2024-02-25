^

Sports

UST averts meltdown, stuns La Salle

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 8:22pm
UST averts meltdown, stuns La Salle
Jonna Perdido scored 24 points to lead UST.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Golden Tigresses regained their bearings after squandering an early 2-0 lead as they took a thrilling five-set win over defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers, 25-18, 25-23, 14-25, 16-25, 15-12, in UAAP Season 86 at the Mall of Asia Arena Sunday evening.

Down 9-12 in the fifth set decider, the España-based squad scored six straight points to pull the rug from under Angel Canino and La Salle who stormed back from a 0-2 hole to force the winner-take-all canto.

Things looked in peril for UST multiple times in Set 5 when La Salle took sizable leads. First, La Salle zoomed to an early 7-3 lead off of a Canino down the line hit.

They then came close to closing out UST late with a 12-9 advantage after a Julyana Tolentino 1-2 play.

But Angge Poyos sparked a comeback with a through the block hit that started UST’s run, 10-12.

Margaret Banagua provided the finishing kick with a dump to complete the furious 6-0 run, 15-12.

It was a game to remember for Jonna Perdido, who claimed Player of the Game honors with 24 points. Poyos also breached the 20-point mark with 22 markers.

They were thus the first to blemish the Lady Spikers’ record for the season as they slid to 2-1. UST, meanwhile, are at 3-0.

Canino led La Salle in the losing effort with 28 points.

The Tigresses  hope to keep their record perfect when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, March 3.

The Lady Spikers, for their part, eye to bounce back against perennial rival Ateneo on Saturday, March 2.

vuukle comment

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks roared out of the NBA All-Star break...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

1 day ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rust and all, Justin Brownlee already made things happen for Gilas Pilipinas in its 94-64 victory over Hong Kong on the road...
Sports
fbtw
End of the road for Ancajas?

End of the road for Ancajas?

By Abac Cordero | 7 hours ago
Jerwin Ancajas felt like a lesser man Saturday evening after being knocked out and losing to a fighter he was supposed to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UE&rsquo;s Casiey Dongallo turns to teammates, coaches to keep nerves in check

UE’s Casiey Dongallo turns to teammates, coaches to keep nerves in check

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After her first three games in the UAAP, University of the East ace rookie Casiey Dongallo has put the league on notice.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws withstands Dongallo's 30 points, outlast Lady Warriors

Lady Tamaraws withstands Dongallo's 30 points, outlast Lady Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The FEU Lady Tamaraws survived a herculean effort from Casiey Dongallo as they eked out a tough five-set win over the UE Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Centeno, Corteza rule Las Vegas 10-Ball Open

Centeno, Corteza rule Las Vegas 10-Ball Open

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
There is a reason the Philippines remains the epicenter of the billiards universe.
Sports
fbtw
Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers

Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers dealt the UST Golden Spikers their first loss in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with