Naturalization process begins for Gilas prospect Boatwright

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 11:27am
Bennie Boatwright (25)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The ball has started to roll on the naturalization bid of Gilas Pilipinas prospect Bennie Boatwright.

Earlier in the week, Sen. Sonny Angara, who is also the chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), filed Senate Bill No. 2636, which seeks citizenship to the 6-foot-10 forward.

It was filed on Monday, April 29th. 

Angara noted in the measure’s explanatory note that the 27-year-old American’s performance in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, wherein he led the San Miguel Beermen to the championship, showed just how dominant he is in the court.

“[H]is stay with the san Miguel Beermen during the PBA 2023-2024 Commissioner’s Cup was what Filipinos know and love him most for as his performance was incredibly instrumental in the Beermen’s championship run,” he said, stressing Boatwright’s explosive offensive outings.

“Boatwright has also embraced the love and support of Filipinos and has expressed a strong willingness to continue playing for the Philippines not only in the PBA but also in the world’s stage which would - in turn - be very beneficial to Philippine basketball as we continue to improve our global standing,” he added.

The SBP earlier said that the sweet-shooting baller has agreed to be a naturalized player for the Nationals.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone, however, emphasized that Justin Brownlee will continue to be the main naturalized player of the team. The Gilas pool of naturalized players currently consists of Brownlee, Jordan Clarkson and Ange Kouame.

In a separate statement, the senator stated that Boatwright “will be a very strong addition to the Gilas Pilipinas squad and will make us even more competitive in international tournaments including the Asian Games, World Cup and even the Olympics.”

“Boatwright adds depth to Gilas Pilipinas. With his height and ability to shoot from the perimeter, Boatwright will definitely help the national team as a two-way player,” the legislator said.

Antipolo City Rep. Robbie Puno, SBP vice chairman, is expected to file a counterpart measure in the House of Representatives.

