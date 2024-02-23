^

Sports

Chery Tiggo tests Strong Group Athletics; Creamline, Cignal see action

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 23, 2024 | 3:23pm
Chery Tiggo tests Strong Group Athletics; Creamline, Cignal see action
Chery Tiggo's Aby Marano
Premier Volleyball League

Games Saturday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
2 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs SGA
4 p.m. – Cignal vs Akari
6 p.m. – Creamline vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo guns for the solo lead as it tackles Strong Group Athletics even as defending champion Creamline and title contender Cignal take the floor against Farm Fresh and Akari, respectively, Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Crossovers downed the Capital1 Solar Spikers, 25-6, 25-15, 25-15, Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena that set in motion their campaign in reclaiming the crown they last won three years ago in the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble.

Ara Galang did well on her Chery Tiggo debut and fired a match-best 12 points while Mylene Paat had 11.

Except for the liberos, everyone Chery Tiggo coach Kungfu Reyes fielded managed to score and expect him to shuffle his cards anew when they tackle the SGA spikers, who fell to the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12, Tuesday, at 2 p.m.

Reyes said he might continue employ the Cagande-Bicar pair while waiting for the battle-scarred Jasmine Nabor’s return.

“Well executed yung set play ni Joyme,” said Reyes referring to Cagande, who had six sets while chipping in a hit. “We’re also happy andyan na si Alina (Bicar), unti-unti na nabubuo yung Chery (Tiggo) na hihintay namin.”
“Hopefully, anytime next week, si Jasmine naman,” he added.

Creamline launches its bid for a third All-Filipino crown and seventh overall when it tangles with Farm Fresh at 6 p.m.

The Cool Smashers will be parading Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla, who were acquired from Choco Mucho, when they face the Foxies, who are expected to unleash Caitlin Viray, who also came from Choco Mucho.

For Cignal, it squares off with a dangerous, souped-up Akari in a match up set at 4 p.m. that is expected to go down to the wire.

The Chargers have bolstered their roster by adding Grethcel Soltones from Petro Gazz and Ced Domingo from Creamline.

Already, Akari were already loaded with stars like Dindin Santiago Manabat, Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma, Bang Pineda and Michelle Cobb.

vuukle comment

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inoue, Ancajas size each other up ahead of title clash

Inoue, Ancajas size each other up ahead of title clash

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Reigning WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue wore his poker face in Thursday’s final press conference and said the...
Sports
fbtw
Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

16 hours ago
The Say Chiz Smileys had the last laugh after surviving a close one against the Smart Sports Scribes while the Capital1 Solar...
Sports
fbtw
Apolinario recovers from knockdown to stop Thai foe

Apolinario recovers from knockdown to stop Thai foe

By Abac Cordero | 21 hours ago
Former IBO flyweight champion Dave Apolinario recorded a spectacular come-from-behind, fourth-round knockout win over Tanes...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas pulls away in the 3rd for 30-point beatdown of Hong Kong

Gilas pulls away in the 3rd for 30-point beatdown of Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
It is a shining dawn of a new era for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rips Hong Kong

Gilas rips Hong Kong

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
And Gilas Pilipinas got the show on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Bulldogs, Blue Eagles eye bounce-back wins

Lady Bulldogs, Blue Eagles eye bounce-back wins

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Opening-day losers want no less than a big rebound although against each other as they try to barge into the winner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee shakes off rust in winning return for Gilas vs Hong Kong

Brownlee shakes off rust in winning return for Gilas vs Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Missing about four months of basketball, Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee had “a lot of rust to brush...
Sports
fbtw
South Cotabato enters semis in MPBL preseason tourney

South Cotabato enters semis in MPBL preseason tourney

3 hours ago
South Cotabato banked on John Wilson and Enzo Joson to subdue Bataan, 88-75, late Thursday and become the first semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics, Mavs stretch win streaks in return from All-Star break

Celtics, Mavs stretch win streaks in return from All-Star break

3 hours ago
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks picked up where they left off when the NBA resumed following the All-Star break as...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with