Chery Tiggo tests Strong Group Athletics; Creamline, Cignal see action

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs SGA

4 p.m. – Cignal vs Akari

6 p.m. – Creamline vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo guns for the solo lead as it tackles Strong Group Athletics even as defending champion Creamline and title contender Cignal take the floor against Farm Fresh and Akari, respectively, Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Crossovers downed the Capital1 Solar Spikers, 25-6, 25-15, 25-15, Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena that set in motion their campaign in reclaiming the crown they last won three years ago in the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble.

Ara Galang did well on her Chery Tiggo debut and fired a match-best 12 points while Mylene Paat had 11.

Except for the liberos, everyone Chery Tiggo coach Kungfu Reyes fielded managed to score and expect him to shuffle his cards anew when they tackle the SGA spikers, who fell to the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12, Tuesday, at 2 p.m.

Reyes said he might continue employ the Cagande-Bicar pair while waiting for the battle-scarred Jasmine Nabor’s return.

“Well executed yung set play ni Joyme,” said Reyes referring to Cagande, who had six sets while chipping in a hit. “We’re also happy andyan na si Alina (Bicar), unti-unti na nabubuo yung Chery (Tiggo) na hihintay namin.”

“Hopefully, anytime next week, si Jasmine naman,” he added.

Creamline launches its bid for a third All-Filipino crown and seventh overall when it tangles with Farm Fresh at 6 p.m.

The Cool Smashers will be parading Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla, who were acquired from Choco Mucho, when they face the Foxies, who are expected to unleash Caitlin Viray, who also came from Choco Mucho.

For Cignal, it squares off with a dangerous, souped-up Akari in a match up set at 4 p.m. that is expected to go down to the wire.

The Chargers have bolstered their roster by adding Grethcel Soltones from Petro Gazz and Ced Domingo from Creamline.

Already, Akari were already loaded with stars like Dindin Santiago Manabat, Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma, Bang Pineda and Michelle Cobb.