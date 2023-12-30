Pacquiao, Thailand’s Buakaw headed for boxing exhibition

MANILA, Philippines -- The date is set.

More than a year since he last entered the ring in an exhibition match, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set to fight Muay Thai superstar Buakaw Banchamek in April next year.

The "Match of Legends" is set on April 20 in Bangkok, Thailand, according to a Facebook post by the Bangchamek Gym.

It was also confirmed by VIVA Promotions in a post on X (formerly Twitter.)

Breaking news: Buakaw Banchamek vs Manny Pacquiao fight is now confirmed for April 20 at IMPACT Arena in Bangkok.#PacquiaoBuakaw#MPPromotions#Knuckleheads#VivaPromotions pic.twitter.com/p3Ks9MmeXq — VIVA PROMOTIONS (@VIVAPROMOTIONS1) December 28, 2023

It will be a catchweight bout and will be fought using boxing rules.

An article published by Sports Illustrated said that the match will have six three-minute rounds with two minute breaks in between.

The prize will be $289,000 and a "WBC Legend Belt."

The match was announced in July this year, but it was only this month that additional details were given.

Pacquiao earlier defeated South Korean martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition match December last year.

One of the best boxers ever, Pacquiao had a boxing record of 62 wins, along with eight losses and two draws.

He had 39 wins via knockout.

He retired from professional boxing in 2021 after bowing to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision.

Banchamek, meanwhile, also has an impressive kickboxing career.

He has a kickboxing record of 241 wins, 24 losses and 14 draws.

Banchamek's bout against Yasujiro Kido was also declared a no-contest.