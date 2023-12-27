^

Pistons post NBA history-worst 27-game losing streak

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 11:25am
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons looks on in the fourth quarter on the way to a 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz at the Little Caesars Arena on December 21, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Detroit Pistons have made history. But not the good kind.

The Pistons set the NBA record for most consecutive losses in a season at 27, after bowing to the Brooklyn Nets, 118-112, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Wednesday (Manila time).

Cade Cunningham did everything he could to put the streak to an end, finishing with a game-high 41 points. But it was not enough as the Nets pulled away when it mattered the most.

Detroit led by five, 97-92, following a 3-pointer by Cade Cunningham with 8:10 remaining in the game.

Brooklyn then unleashed a 13-0 run capped by a Dorian Finney-Smith trey to take a 105-97 lead with 4:53 left.

Cunningham halted the run with a jumper on the other end, 105-99, but it was enough separation for the Nets to hold on.

The No. 1 pick of 2021 NBA Draft took over late, cutting the lead to two, 110-112, with 58 ticks left.

Finney-Smith, however, made a booming trey to extend the lead to five, 115-110, with 38.7 seconds remaining.

Miles Bridges iced the game with a pair of free throws for Brooklyn.

Since the 97-92 Pistons lead, Cunningham scored 14 of Detroit’s last 15 markers.

Cam Johnson led Brooklyn with 24 points and two rebounds. Bridges followed suit with 21 markers.

Cam Thomas chipped in 17 points, while Nic Claxton, Day’Ron Sharpe and Finney-Smith had 11 points apiece for the Nets.

Cunningham tallied 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 15-of-21 field goal shooting.

Bojan Bogdanovic followed with 23 points.

The Pistons had a 2-1 start in the season, but are now holding a 2-28 slate.

Their next game is against the league-leading Boston Celtics (23-6).

