San Beda's Payosing surprised with NCAA Finals MVP award

MANILA, Philippines -- James Payosing said he did not expect to be named Finals MVP.

A hardwoking forward, Payosing is far from the crafty guard that is Jacob Cortez, and the spitfire Yukien Andrada, but his steady production and hard-nosed basketball earned him the Finals MVP plum.

He averaged 9.7 points and 12.0 rebounds in the best-of-three series against the Mapua Cardinals.

"I did not expect this, because I know my role. Our main man is Jacob, and I am just behind Jacob that support the team," Payosing told reporters after the title-clinching victory.

"I just did my role, as a rebounder and a defender. Scoring is just a bonus," he added.

In Game 1, he had 14 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and a block.

The output dipped in the second game, where he had four points and 10 boards.

In the winner-take-all Game 3, the forward finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

In the fourth quarter, Payosing had six points and hauled down six rebounds, just a board short of the whole Mapua Cardinals' rebounding output in the final frame.

San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta said that while Payosing did not expect the award, he is deserving.

This, especially with how he stepped up in the fourth quarter.

"Knowing James, his humility and his love to his teammates are there," Escueta said.

"We know that whoever wins the award, the whole team will be happy."

Escueta was named Season 99 Coach of the Year.

The Lions denied Mapua its first championship in 32 years while taking home their first in five years.