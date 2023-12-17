^

Sports

San Beda's Payosing surprised with NCAA Finals MVP award

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 6:28pm
San Beda's Payosing surprised with NCAA Finals MVP award
James Payosing
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- James Payosing said he did not expect to be named Finals MVP.

A hardwoking forward, Payosing is far from the crafty guard that is Jacob Cortez, and the spitfire Yukien Andrada, but his steady production and hard-nosed basketball earned him the Finals MVP plum.

He averaged 9.7 points and 12.0 rebounds in the best-of-three series against the Mapua Cardinals.

"I did not expect this, because I know my role. Our main man is Jacob, and I am just behind Jacob that support the team," Payosing told reporters after the title-clinching victory.

"I just did my role, as a rebounder and a defender. Scoring is just a bonus," he added.

In Game 1, he had 14 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and a block.
The output dipped in the second game, where he had four points and 10 boards.

In the winner-take-all Game 3, the forward finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

In the fourth quarter, Payosing had six points and hauled down six rebounds, just a board short of the whole Mapua Cardinals' rebounding output in the final frame.

San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta said that while Payosing did not expect the award, he is deserving.

This, especially with how he stepped up in the fourth quarter.

"Knowing James, his humility and his love to his teammates are there," Escueta said.

"We know that whoever wins the award, the whole team will be happy."

Escueta was named Season 99 Coach of the Year.

The Lions denied Mapua its first championship in 32 years while taking home their first in five years.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NCAA

SAN BEDA RED LIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Mapua and San Beda face off today in the deciding NCAA Season 99 finals game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with each side...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

18 hours ago
French sensation Victor Wembanyama came out on top in his first tussle with NBA superstar LeBron James Friday as the San Antonio...
Sports
fbtw
Top jungolfers feted tonight

Top jungolfers feted tonight

18 hours ago
The country’s top junior golfers get their well-deserved recognition following impressive stints overseas as the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Rain or Shine stained Magnolia’s spotless mark, 113-110, to continue its resurgence in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cream of the crop

Cream of the crop

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
If there’s any doubt on Creamline being the greatest PVL team of all time, the Cool Smashers quashed it with all their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun NBA champion Nuggets

Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun NBA champion Nuggets

3 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors held on for a much-needed 124-120...
Sports
fbtw
Lions rout Broncos to edge closer to NFL playoff berth

Lions rout Broncos to edge closer to NFL playoff berth

4 hours ago
Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw for five touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Denver Broncos that saw the Lions edge...
Sports
fbtw
Clutch Queen: Alyssa Valdez showcases experience in delivering daggers during Creamline's title clincher

Clutch Queen: Alyssa Valdez showcases experience in delivering daggers during Creamline's title clincher

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
She may not have had regular playing time during the elimination round, but phenom Alyssa Valdez remained the top choice for...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino football prospect gets shot at successful career thanks to 'Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation'

Filipino football prospect gets shot at successful career thanks to 'Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
From living in the streets, professional football player Harry Nunez now faces a bright future.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with