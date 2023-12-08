^

Sports

LeBron scores 30 as Lakers destroy Pelicans to enter NBA in-season tourney finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 1:11pm
LeBron scores 30 as Lakers destroy Pelicans to enter NBA in-season tourney finals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives in for a layup against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of the West semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA in-season tournament finals after a 133-89 obliteration of the New Orleans Pelicans Friday (Manila time).

The 38-year-old James had 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds in 22 minutes and 32 seconds of play.

With the Lakers within a considerable striking distance, 54-67, at the half, James, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura teamed up as they outscored New Orleans 43-17 in the third quarter to grab a 110-71 lead.

With the comfortable lead, the four-time NBA MVP sat out the final quarter as the Lakers breezed through to the final horn.

The 44-point final score was the biggest lead of the game, following a pull-up jumper by Max Christie with 1:13 remaining in the game.

With the win, the Lakers will play the Indiana Pacers for the in-season tournament championship.

The Pacers won over the MIlwaukee Bucks earlier Friday.

The Lakers and Pacers will face each other on Sunday (Manila time).

Austin Reaves followed James’ scoring output with 17 points, to go along with seven assists and five boards.

Davis also had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers.

Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 14 points off the bench.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LEBRON JAMES

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

NBA

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers hang hat on humility

Archers hang hat on humility

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
De La Salle University men’s basketball head coach Topex Robinson never wavered in reminding his players to be humble...
Sports
fbtw

Adjustments highlight Topex’ mastery

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
La Salle coach Topex Robinson will be the first to admit that the Archers couldn’t have won the UAAP men’s basketball championship without his core staff.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao mum on overseas offers

Quiambao mum on overseas offers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao is going to Japan with no firm decision on his future as he takes a much-needed vacation first...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Whether UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao stays for another year with the La Salle Green Archers remains to be se...
Sports
fbtw
Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Being a “La Sallian” is more than just coaching a La Salle squad in any sport. For Topex Robinson, being a Green...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Khalil Rountree, Anthony Smith expected to deliver fireworks in Dec. 10 UFC card

Khalil Rountree, Anthony Smith expected to deliver fireworks in Dec. 10 UFC card

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
It is a battle between two strikers.
Sports
fbtw
Eagles No.1 seed hopes on line in Cowboys blockbuster

Eagles No.1 seed hopes on line in Cowboys blockbuster

3 hours ago
One of the NFL's most ferocious rivalries is poised for another bruising instalment on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) when the...
Sports
fbtw
Upstart Pacers topple Bucks to reach NBA Cup final

Upstart Pacers topple Bucks to reach NBA Cup final

4 hours ago
Tyrese Haliburton scored 27 points to propel the Indiana Pacers to a 128-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline takes head start vs Chery Tiggo &nbsp;

Creamline takes head start vs Chery Tiggo  

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Creamline has long been hailed as the best Premier Volleyball League team.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with