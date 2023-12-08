LeBron scores 30 as Lakers destroy Pelicans to enter NBA in-season tourney finals

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives in for a layup against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of the West semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines -- LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA in-season tournament finals after a 133-89 obliteration of the New Orleans Pelicans Friday (Manila time).

The 38-year-old James had 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds in 22 minutes and 32 seconds of play.

With the Lakers within a considerable striking distance, 54-67, at the half, James, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura teamed up as they outscored New Orleans 43-17 in the third quarter to grab a 110-71 lead.

With the comfortable lead, the four-time NBA MVP sat out the final quarter as the Lakers breezed through to the final horn.

The 44-point final score was the biggest lead of the game, following a pull-up jumper by Max Christie with 1:13 remaining in the game.

With the win, the Lakers will play the Indiana Pacers for the in-season tournament championship.

The Pacers won over the MIlwaukee Bucks earlier Friday.

The Lakers and Pacers will face each other on Sunday (Manila time).

Austin Reaves followed James’ scoring output with 17 points, to go along with seven assists and five boards.

Davis also had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers.

Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 14 points off the bench.