^

Sports

Presumptive MVP Quiambao disappointed with personal Game 1 performance for La Salle

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 5:11pm
Presumptive MVP Quiambao disappointed with personal Game 1 performance for La Salle
La Salle star Kevin Quiambao
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Quiambao promises to unleash his might and prove his mettle as the rightful Most Valuable Player as La Salle fights to stay alive on his coronation day.

The soon-to-be UAAP Season 86 MVP said people can count an entirely different Quiambao in Game 2 compared to a forgettable outing in Game 1 when the Green Archers were decimated by the in-form University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 97-67.

It’s the most lopsided Game 1 in the UAAP Final Four era as Quiambao admitted being disappointed with his performance in La Salle’s deflating 30-point defeat in their first-ever UAAP finale date with UP.

“After the game, syempre sobrang nadismaya ako lalo na sa pinakita ko,” said Quiambao who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. “Na-disappoint talaga ako sa pinakita ko so this coming Game 2, expect niyo na ibang Kevin Quiambao yung lalaro.”

He shot only 4-of-10 from the field in 31 minutes of play and had a -22 efficiency as the triple-double threat forward struggled against a bevy of defenders thrown at him by the Maroons led by his former National U high school teammate Reyland Torres.

“For me, nagulat ako sa different looks na binigay nila and 'di ako nakapag adjust kaagad and it’s my fault rin syempre kasi isa ako sa mga leader ng team. Kailangan ko lang mag adjust and kailangan ko lang mag-move on sa larong 'to,” added Quiambao.

Quiambao averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals in almost 30 minutes of play in 14 games to win MVP with 97. 0 statistical points. He led second-place Rey Remogat (85.9) by over 11 SPs for a runaway fashion.

He’s set to be awarded tomorrow as the first local MVP since Ateneo’s Kiefer Ravena in 2014 and 2015 and the first local Green Archer since Don Allado’s back-to-back feat in 1998 and 1999

The last Green Archer to win MVP was Ben Mbala in 2016, which also happened to be La Salle’s last UAAP championship.

Just two days before La Salle’s finals stint, the four-peat champion teams of the Green Archers in 1998 to 2001 and in 2016 were feted in the ring ceremony at the school campus with the current team also gracing the event.

It’s now on Quiambao and the crew of coach Topex Robinson to turn that as a motivation as the Green Archers eye payback in Game 2 to force a winner-take-all duel.

“Ang mindset lang is yung lagi kong sinasabi na one game at a time. Focus muna kami sa Game Two, kailangan i-improve ‘yung pwede namin i-improve and then i-cover up ‘yung mga pagkakamali namin,” vowed Quiambao.

vuukle comment

ARCHERS

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

UAAP

UAAP FINALS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

2 days ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Expect a different Kevin Quiambao in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons on brink of glory

Maroons on brink of glory

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
University of the Philippines doused cold water on the previously red-hot La Salle, stamping a 97-67 statement win in Game...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
It’s a cliche for every coach: defense wins championships, and for UP’s Goldwin Monteverde, his team’s finals...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns near MPBL coronation

Giant Lanterns near MPBL coronation

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Justine Baltazar as expected captured the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum as Pampanga moved on the cusp of annexing the Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Swimmer Kayla Sanchez allowed to represent Philippines in 2024 Olympics

Swimmer Kayla Sanchez allowed to represent Philippines in 2024 Olympics

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Olympic swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez can now compete in next year’s Paris Olympics under the Philippine flag.
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio return imminent after Ginebra reactivation

Tenorio return imminent after Ginebra reactivation

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
LA Tenorio may be returning to the hardcourt for some PBA Commissioner’s Cup action as soon as Sunday after being reactivated...
Sports
fbtw
Pilipinas Super League: Titans, Warriors book wins

Pilipinas Super League: Titans, Warriors book wins

2 hours ago
Quezon and Novaliches carved out contrasting victories in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup late Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall

Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall

3 hours ago
German forward Franz Wagner's 31-point performance sparked Orlando to an eighth consecutive victory, ripping Washington 139-120...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with