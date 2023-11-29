La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

MANILA, Philippines -- Expect a different Kevin Quiambao in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.

The presumptive UAAP Most Valuable Player looked mortal against UP on Wednesday night, finishing with just 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

He had a -22 +- in the game.

Quiambao admitted that he was "surprised" by the different looks allowed by the UP defense.

"For me, nagulat ako sa different looks na binigay nila and 'di ako nakapag adjust kaagad and ayun my fault rin syempre kasi isa ako sa mga leader ng team," Quiambao said after the game.

"Kailangan ko lang mag adjust and kailangan ko lang mag move on sa larong 'to," he added.

He admitted that the defense of UP changed the way they were playing and got them out of their system.

"I think yung resiliency ng team is hindi namin nakita throughout the game and madami kaming kailangang i-work on lalo na sa sarili ko kasi ayun nga isa ako sa inaasahan ng team so kailangan ko lang i-improve kung ano pa yung pwede kong i-improve," Quiambao said.

UP's 97-67 win over La Salle snapped the Archers' nine-game winning streak. The Archers now need to win two games to take home the championship once again.

"Ang mindset lang is yung lagi kong sinasabi na one game at a time. Focus muna kami sa Game 2. Kailangan lang namin kung ano pa yung pwede namin i-improve and then yung i-cover up yung mga things yung mga pagkakamali namin," Quiambao stressed.

"For us, yung mindset namin kailangan naming ibahin. Yung approach namin sa game medyo na-disappoint talaga ako sa pinakita ko. So this coming Game 2, expect niyo na ibang Kevin Quiambao yung lalaro."