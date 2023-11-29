^

Maroons halt Archers' 9-game streak with Game 1 rout

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 8:29pm
Harold Alarcon of UP goes for a wide-open layup.
MANILA, Philippines – When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, something's gotta give. 

The top-seeded UP Fighting Maroons drew first blood in the UAAP Season 86 Finals in dominant fashion, snapping the nine-game winning streak of the La Salle Green Archers with a 97-67 blowout at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

The Maroons used the middle quarters to pull away from the streaking Green Archers. 

With UP leading by just four at the end of the first quarter, 28-24, the Maroons heated up as La Salle's offense turned ice cold. 

The Diliman-based cagers outscored the Archers in the second and third frames, 49-31, to erect a 77-55 lead. 

A Harold Alarcon elbow jumper gave UP a 27-point lead, 92-65, with 2:42 remaining in the game. 

A Terrence Fortea 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining hiked the lead to 30, 97-67.

UP had several players who finished in double figures, led by Harold Alarcon with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Francis Lopez followed suit with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Michael Phillips led La Salle with 19 points and nine boards.

Kevin Quiambao, who is set to be named as this season's Most Valuable Player, looked mortal, posting 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal. 

He, however, recorded a -22 for the game.

UP will try to close out the series take their second men's basketball title on Sunday, December 3, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

