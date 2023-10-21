^

Tongue-lashing fires up NU's Baclaan

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 4:10pm
MANILA, Philippines – Kean Baclaan doesn’t take coach Jeff Napa’s scolding personally, as the NU mentor's harsh words and lectures keep helping the Bulldogs win games in UAAP Season 86.

After another slow start against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in their first round closer on Saturday, Napa had to have another halftime talking to for Baclaan and company to finally gain their bearings and play to their ability.

Baclaan in particular heeded Napa’s call, exploding for all his 19 points in the second half, scoring 15 in the third period alone.

The second-year guard towed the Bulldogs past their foes with his timely offensive outburst, holding on for the 69-66 win and improved their record to 6-1.

After the game, Baclaan shrugged off any hard feelings on Napa’s temper.

“Sa akin, yun yung way ni Coach Jeff na para magising ka,” Baclaan said.

“Para sa amin naman, okay lang yun, kasi doon kami nagigising talaga. Doon namin nakikita yung kung sino talaga kami kaya para sa amin, kailangan din namin yun para lumabas yung tunay na NU Bulldogs.”

But it hasn’t been all good for Baclaan, as he struggles to find his shooting touch in most games.

Still, the spirited cager finds ways to contribute for the Sampaloc-based squad. Even without it showing in the stat sheet, Baclaan is doing everything he can to help lead NU to victory.

“Kailangan lang namin magmove on ngayon kailangan namin maging consistent and one page… [at] magtrust sa system ni Coach Jeff talaga and sabi niya nga, walang superstar sa team namin,” said Baclaan. 

“Pero coach, superstar ako eh, pero sa role ko, superstar ako sa role ko na sinasabi niya na pakita ko sa mga kasama ko na maging leader ako.”

Now headed to the second round as the No. 2 team in the standings behind only undefeated UP, Baclaan hopes the Bulldogs can learn to adjust more and reach their full potential at the right time.

“Kailangan pagdating ng second round, kasi sabi nga ni coach lahat ng team na nakakalaban namin, nagpeak na, so lumalabas na yung laro nila talaga and nagaadjust na talaga so yun yung kailangan din namin i-adjust. Maging one page [kami], [at] maging consistent talaga.”

