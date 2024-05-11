Shock loss to Lady Tams fired up Lady Bulldogs, says NU coach

MANILA, Philippines -- The surprising three-set loss against the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in the UAAP women's volleball Final Four served as a wake-up call for the National University Lady Bulldogs, head coach Norman Miguel said.

NU drew first blood in the best-of-three series against the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses on Saturday in straight sets, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.

Miguel, after the game, said the earlier upset against the fourth-seeded FEU squad lit the team up.

"When we lost in that Game 1 [against the Lady Tamaraws], it really served as a wake-up call for us," he told reporters in Filipino.

"It was a wake-up call that we just can't relax. We will lead to nowhere if we did not work for it," he added.

Against the Tigresses, NU showed its might, unleashing 47 attack points and scoring seven markers off blocks.

The team also capitalized on the injury sustained by UST star Angeline Poyos, who went out of the game in the middle of the second set due to a sprained ankle. She did not return.

"Now, we are happy because things are working out. It was really a wake-up call."

NU will try to recapture the championship they last won two seasons ago on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Last season, they were dethroned by the La Salle Lady Spikers.

"That was actually our peptalk in the dugout before warming up, they already know how it feels to be in the finals. They know how it feels, so they know what to do," the mentor said.

"They are familiar because they experienced [going to the finals] already."