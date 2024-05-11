^

Sports

All-Batangas clash marks UCAL women’s volleyball finals

Philstar.com
May 11, 2024 | 3:23pm
The second-seeded Lyceum Lady Pirates drew a stellar performance from Hazel Samonte to beat No. 3 Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas in four exciting sets, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21.

MANILA, Philippines – Host University of Batangas and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas set up an exciting title clash in the 1st PG Flex- Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) Women’s Volleyball Tournament by downing their respective semis rivals Saturday, May 11, at the UB gym.

Led by Lovely Hernandez, the top-seeded UB Lady Brahmans demolished Philippines Women’s University, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, in their knockout semis showdown.

UB and LPU-B dispute the crown on Monday also at the same venue.

Meantime, semis matches in men’s side, were still being played at presstime.

