Originally seeking just finals stint, Golden Spikers now eye top prize

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 11, 2024 | 12:24pm
UST head coach Odjie Mamon
MANILA, Philippines -- With the goal of making the finals of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament already met, the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers are aiming to "overachieve."

UST booked a return ticket to the finals this season as they face the four peat-seeking National university Bulldogs.

The Golden Spikers climbed from a twice-to-win disadvantage against the top-seeded Far Eastern University to clinch the championship rematch against NU, whom they defeated twice in the elimination round.

UST head coach Odjie Mamon said that they will try hard to claim their goals.

"If I can say that we already did the job, I would, because my goal is to make the finals. But the players, they want more," the coach told reporters in Filipino.

"So, why not? We can overachieve. That is our motivation in the coming days, so we will work hard," he added.

The two teams will figure in a colossal Game 1 on Saturday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UST's Sherwin Umandal, meanwhile, said the team will focus on what the coaches will teach them for a fighting chance against the mighty Bulldogs.

"We will focus on what the coaches are teaching us, and where we will excel, our strengths. That is where we will focus and fill the lapses."

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

UAAP

UST
