Standhardinger powers Ginebra past Magnolia, into PBA semis

MANILA, Philippines -- Christian Standhardinger detonated for 36 points to tow Barangay Ginebra to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the expense of the Magnolia Hotshots, 99-77, Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Standhardinger made 16-of-23 field goal attempts and finished with a double-double of 36 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Mav Ahanmisi backstopped with 16 markers to go with six boards and three dimes.

Ginebra started the game on fire, leading by double digits as early as the first quarter.

The Hotshots were able to pull to within two, 30-32, in the second quarter, the Gin Kings ended the first half with a 20-4 run to go up big, 52-36.

Since then, Ginebra never looked back.

The lead grew to as much as 26 points, 99-73, with 48 ticks in the game with a layup by Jayson David.

All five starters finished in double figures. Japeth Aguilar had 12 points, while Ralph Cu and Scottie Thompson chipped in 11 each.

Mark Barroca led the charge for Magnolia with 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Gin Kings are now awaiting the winner of the best-of-three quarterfinal series between the Meralco Bolts and the NLEX Road Warriors. Meralco is holding the 1-0 advantage.