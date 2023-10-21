Baclaan catches fire as Bulldogs nip Falcons

Kean Baclaan finished with 19 points, all in the second half.

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs rode the hot hand of Kean Baclaan and dealt the Adamson Soaring Falcons their second straight loss, 69-66, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tourney Saturday afternoon at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Trailing by 11 at the half, 30-41, Baclaan exploded in the third quarter, making five 3-pointers en route to a 55-54 lead heading into the fourth canto.

The Bulldogs rode the momentum and took a six-point lead, 69-63, following a Steve Nash Enriquez deuce.

Matthew Montebon then answered with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to three, 66-69.

Montebon tried to tie the game with a trey with about 34 seconds remaining, but he missed it after bumping into an opponent.

After the Falcons forced a turnover on the other end, they were able to get a shot off from beyond the arc, but Joshua Yerro missed his attempt badly.

Baclaan finished with 19 points, all in the second half. He was followed by Jake Figueroa with 17 points and five boards.

Matt Erolon scored 14 point to pace Adamson, whose biggest lead was 14 sometime in the first half.

NU is now holding the solo second spot with a 6-1 win-loss slate heading into the second round.

Adamson, meanwhile, dropped to a 3-4 card.