Lady Bulldogs sweep Golden Tigresses to close in on UAAP crown

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs are now just a win away from recapturing the UAAP women's volleyball championship after sweeping the hobbled University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, in Game 1 of the Season 86 finals Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Playing without their leading scorer Angeline Poyos for the majority of the second set and the entire third set due to an ankle injury, UST was simply overpowered by the Bulldogs.

Alyssa Solomon led NU with 17 points off of 14 attacks and three blocks. Bella Belen backstopped with 13.

With UST trying to mount a comeback, cutting a once-five point deficit to just two, 17-19, the Lady Bulldogs punched in back-to-back points to keep their distance, 21-17.

The Tigresses though tried to claw their way out thanks to back-to-back errors by the Sampaloc-based squad, 19-21.

But NU would not be denied.

The Lady Bulldogs ended the match with a 4-1 run capped by a Vange Alinsug off-the-block attack for the win.

With the second set being kept in an 11-all deadlock, UST saw its fortunes turn for the worse after Poyos sprained her right ankle as she landed on teammate Em Banagua's foot.

Since then, NU continued their run as they took a 15-11 lead.

The Tigresses tried to get themselves out of the hole, cutting the lead to two, 17-19, but an Alinsug point sandwiched by errors by UST gave the Lady Bulldogs a big 22-17 lead.

Despite the efforts of UST, NU maintained a five-point advantage.

Alinsug and Sheena Toring poured in 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

Jonna Perdido led the Tigresses with 17 points. Regina Jurado added 10, while Poyos scored seven before being helped off the taraflex.

NU, which won the title two seasons ago, now has a shot to regain glory on Wednesday, 4 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.