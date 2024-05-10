^

Sports

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 8:27pm
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round
Raymart Gaballo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their bantamweight clash Friday evening at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

The two fighters were trading blows early on in the fight, with Gaballo hitting punches.

But things quickly turned south as the Filipino was caught by a counter. At the 1:23 mark of the round, a left hook dropped the former world title challenger for the first time.

After beating the 10-count, Torres kept the pressure on, landing heavy hits. A left uppercut off a combination knocked "The Assassin" down for the second time.

Groggy, the 27-year-old pride of General Santos City tried to survive the round, but the Mexican smelled blood.

Landing punches from everywhere, a booming left hand from Torres sent Gaballo to the canvas for good.

The Filipino dropped to a 27-2 win-loss record. Both of his professional defeats came in the way of knockouts.

The 36-year-old Mexican rose to 14-5 with 10 knockouts.

vuukle comment

BOXING

REYMART GABALLO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Over 2,000 riders to test mettle in Shopwise bikefest

Over 2,000 riders to test mettle in Shopwise bikefest

8 hours ago
The Shopwise Bike Fest has surged with overwhelming anticipation, drawing in more than 2,000 eager participants a full eight...
Sports
fbtw
POC targets 25 for Paris

POC targets 25 for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino said yesterday he expects a delegation of about 25 athletes to represent the country...
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks deal Thunder 1st playoff loss

Mavericks deal Thunder 1st playoff loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their first loss in the NBA playoffs, 119-110, to tie the best-of-seven...
Sports
fbtw
Jema Galanza grateful for chance to thrive with sister Mafe in Creamline

Jema Galanza grateful for chance to thrive with sister Mafe in Creamline

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
For an athlete, there’s nothing sweeter than winning championships and gold medals. But for Jema Galanza, everything...
Sports
fbtw

Midpack teams start best-of-3 face-offs

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
They fought very hard amid a challenging elimination round to get to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline bench lives up to billing in Game 1 win vs Choco Mucho

Creamline bench lives up to billing in Game 1 win vs Choco Mucho

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses was a bit prophetic when he told his players before Game 1 of their best-of-three Premier...
Sports
fbtw
UB, Lyceum go for finals berth clinchers in UCAL women&rsquo;s volleyball

UB, Lyceum go for finals berth clinchers in UCAL women’s volleyball

6 hours ago
No. 1 seed University of Batangas tries to extend its winning streak to seven games when it battles No. 4 Philippine Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Padel Pilipinas&rsquo; Philippine Open deemed a success

Padel Pilipinas’ Philippine Open deemed a success

6 hours ago
Nadine Sebastian and Jaric Lavalle topped the mixed beginners category, while Dale Montealto and Hamda Buamin ruled the intermediate...
Sports
fbtw
Junior golfers eye successful campaigns in JPGT Batangas tilt

Junior golfers eye successful campaigns in JPGT Batangas tilt

7 hours ago
With the dawn of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour looming, young golfers are abuzz with anticipation, their excitement evident...
Sports
fbtw
UST's de Vega downplays in-game antics with FEU 'brother' Martinez

UST's de Vega downplays in-game antics with FEU 'brother' Martinez

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
“Nothing personal.”
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with