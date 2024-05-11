^

Sports

Saso fights back with 69; Pagdanganan falls

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 11, 2024 | 1:47pm
Saso fights back with 69; Pagdanganan falls
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso charged back with a three-under 69 to advance but remained too far off the pace as Swede Madelene Sagstrom and American Rose Zhang delivered impressive rounds to pull away by four halfway through the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Battling through a challenging stint off the tee, where she only hit five fairways, and went out of regulation six times, Saso managed to salvage her round with 29 putts, resulting in a four-birdie, one-bogey performance at the Upper Montclair Country Club.

Although Saso safely secured her spot for the weekend play with a two-under 142 aggregate for joint 29th place, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker found herself trailing the joint leaders by 11 strokes going to the last 36 holes of $3 million championship.

Sagstrom and Zhang fired 66 and 68, respectively, to storm ahead at 13-under 131,  four strokes clear of history-seeking Nelly Korda, whose 66 and a 135 put her on track for a sixth straight championship start.

Sagstrom banked on a solid frontside 31 to cushion the impact of a rollercoaster backside finish of 35 that featured an eagle and two birdies but marred by a double bogey and a bogey.

Zhang, on the other hand, gunned down five birdies but missed grabbing the solo lead with a bogey on No. 16, settling for a 32-36, spiked by a 27-putt performance.

But focus will be on Korda, whose bogey-free 32-34 hinted at the coming off an explosive weekend for the hottest player on Tour, who has been in scintillating form with five consecutive tournament victories, including the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship, in Texas last month.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist took a much-deserved break in the JM Eagle LA Championship then resumed her campaign with a 69 that featured four birdies against a bogey Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan faced an uphill battle, rallying with a 72 after a 75, but falling short with a three-over 147 total, two strokes behind the cutoff line. She actually eagled the par-5 No. 12 and birdie the 18th, but slipped with three bogeys for a 37-35.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hoffman races to 2nd gold, Knott breaks 100 meter mark

Hoffman races to 2nd gold, Knott breaks 100 meter mark

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Lauren Hoffman missed the Olympic standard but did enough to rule the women’s 400-meter hurdles of the ICTSI Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Archers nail grand sweep, three-peat

Archers nail grand sweep, three-peat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Mike Phillips snared the Most Valuable Player plum as EcoOil-La Salle captured a rare three-peat in the PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Sports
fbtw
NU, UST in virtual tag team duel

NU, UST in virtual tag team duel

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Different divisions, same casts of title protagonists.
Sports
fbtw
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their...
Sports
fbtw
Knights rip Weavers for win No. 5

Knights rip Weavers for win No. 5

15 hours ago
The San Juan Knights trounced the Abra Weavers, 95-82, Thursday to grab the solo lead in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mbappe confirms he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe confirms he will leave PSG at end of season

5 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe confirmed on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) that he will leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts buck Bolick&rsquo;s 48-pt sizzler

Bolts buck Bolick’s 48-pt sizzler

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Meralco, the PBA’s top defensive team, gave up 48 big points to NLEX’ Robert Bolick, the league’s premier...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers, Mavs pull abreast

Cavaliers, Mavs pull abreast

15 hours ago
Cleveland and Dallas turned the tables on their top-seeded opponents on Thursday, the Cavaliers shocking the Boston Celtics...
Sports
fbtw
Depth big edge for Creamline

Depth big edge for Creamline

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses proved prophetic when he told his players before Game 1 of their best-of-three PVL All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with