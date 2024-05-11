^

Sports

NU leans on finisher Buddin, nears UAAP men’s volleyball 4-peat

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 11, 2024 | 6:45pm
NU leans on finisher Buddin, nears UAAP menâ��s volleyball 4-peat
NU's Buds Buddin
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Spikers had the NU Bulldogs’ number in UAAP Season 86, sweeping their elimination round encounters, 2-0, heading into their best-of-three finals series on Saturday.

But in their most important matchup of the season, the Bulldogs were able to turn the tide, taking Game 1 of the finals in straight sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19, and looking head and shoulders above the No. 4 Golden Spikers that eliminated top seeds FEU.

The biggest factor that changed after the first two games was that NU finally had wing spiker Buds Buddin in action, after the sophomore hitter missed out on their elimination round encounters due to injury.

Now healthy and back in the lineup, Buddin made sure to make his presence felt when it mattered the most – scoring 16 points in the pace-setting victory.

After the match, NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin underscored the Mindanaoan’s role especially in clutch moments.

“Tumaas talaga [yung laro namin] in terms of atake namin, every time na may mga crucial point kami na kailangan namin ng puntos, andoon siya. Kaya siguro yun ang naging lamang namin sa UST,” Alinsunurin said. 

“Dati kasi, before, nung nakalaban namin sila talagang medyo pagdating ng mga end na ng set, dun kami nagkakaproblema. Kaya ngayon, siguro, mas nagustuhan namin yung naging performance ni Buddin, kasi every time na may crucial point, andoon siya sa loob ng court,” he added.

Alinsunurin needed a game-changer, especially in the second set, where they staved off UST before they could tie the match at 1-1.

For Buddin’s part, he said he was simply eager to make up for lost time. But with the help of his seniors, he was able to get himself together and avoided being overzealous under the bright lights of the finals.

“Actually dumating ako sa point na parang ‘di ako mapakali kasi sobrang excited ako na hindi ko alam bago pumunta ng game,” said Buddin. 

“Yung naging mindset ko na lang is sila kuya kasi kapag nasa loob ako ng court, lagi nilang sinasabi sa akin na ‘wag kang manggigil, ‘wag kang manggigil’ and nung game na, unti-unti ko ng nakuha yung momentum, ayun tuloy tuloy na,” he added.

Buddin will hope to be a finisher anew when they take on the biggest challenge of the season when they try to close out the UST Golden Spikers in Game 2 on Wednesday, May 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

vuukle comment

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their...
Sports
fbtw
Schauffele grabs four-stroke lead at PGA's storm-hit Wells Fargo

Schauffele grabs four-stroke lead at PGA's storm-hit Wells Fargo

8 hours ago
Fourth-ranked Xander Schauffele fired a four-under par 67 to seize a four-stroke lead after the second round of the PGA Tour's...
Sports
fbtw
Originally seeking just finals stint, Golden Spikers now eye top prize

Originally seeking just finals stint, Golden Spikers now eye top prize

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
With the goal of making the finals of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament already met, the University of Santo...
Sports
fbtw
Nembhard the hero as Pacers down Knicks to claw back in series

Nembhard the hero as Pacers down Knicks to claw back in series

9 hours ago
Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 points and Andrew Nembhard emerged as an unlikely hero Friday (Saturday, Manila time) as the Indiana...
Sports
fbtw
Tapales makes quick work of Thai foe to bounce back from Inoue loss

Tapales makes quick work of Thai foe to bounce back from Inoue loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
"Nightmare" indeed.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mbappe confirms he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe confirms he will leave PSG at end of season

10 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe confirmed on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) that he will leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts buck Bolick&rsquo;s 48-pt sizzler

Bolts buck Bolick’s 48-pt sizzler

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Meralco, the PBA’s top defensive team, gave up 48 big points to NLEX’ Robert Bolick, the league’s premier...
Sports
fbtw
NU, UST in virtual tag team duel

NU, UST in virtual tag team duel

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Different divisions, same casts of title protagonists.
Sports
fbtw
Archers nail grand sweep, three-peat

Archers nail grand sweep, three-peat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Mike Phillips snared the Most Valuable Player plum as EcoOil-La Salle captured a rare three-peat in the PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with