NU leans on finisher Buddin, nears UAAP men’s volleyball 4-peat

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Spikers had the NU Bulldogs’ number in UAAP Season 86, sweeping their elimination round encounters, 2-0, heading into their best-of-three finals series on Saturday.

But in their most important matchup of the season, the Bulldogs were able to turn the tide, taking Game 1 of the finals in straight sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19, and looking head and shoulders above the No. 4 Golden Spikers that eliminated top seeds FEU.

The biggest factor that changed after the first two games was that NU finally had wing spiker Buds Buddin in action, after the sophomore hitter missed out on their elimination round encounters due to injury.

Now healthy and back in the lineup, Buddin made sure to make his presence felt when it mattered the most – scoring 16 points in the pace-setting victory.

After the match, NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin underscored the Mindanaoan’s role especially in clutch moments.

“Tumaas talaga [yung laro namin] in terms of atake namin, every time na may mga crucial point kami na kailangan namin ng puntos, andoon siya. Kaya siguro yun ang naging lamang namin sa UST,” Alinsunurin said.

“Dati kasi, before, nung nakalaban namin sila talagang medyo pagdating ng mga end na ng set, dun kami nagkakaproblema. Kaya ngayon, siguro, mas nagustuhan namin yung naging performance ni Buddin, kasi every time na may crucial point, andoon siya sa loob ng court,” he added.

Alinsunurin needed a game-changer, especially in the second set, where they staved off UST before they could tie the match at 1-1.

For Buddin’s part, he said he was simply eager to make up for lost time. But with the help of his seniors, he was able to get himself together and avoided being overzealous under the bright lights of the finals.

“Actually dumating ako sa point na parang ‘di ako mapakali kasi sobrang excited ako na hindi ko alam bago pumunta ng game,” said Buddin.

“Yung naging mindset ko na lang is sila kuya kasi kapag nasa loob ako ng court, lagi nilang sinasabi sa akin na ‘wag kang manggigil, ‘wag kang manggigil’ and nung game na, unti-unti ko ng nakuha yung momentum, ayun tuloy tuloy na,” he added.

Buddin will hope to be a finisher anew when they take on the biggest challenge of the season when they try to close out the UST Golden Spikers in Game 2 on Wednesday, May 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.