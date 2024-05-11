Bulldogs assert might, sweep Golden Spikers in Game 1

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Bulldogs flexed their muscles and swept the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19, in Game 1 of the best-of-three UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball finals Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

They are now within a win away from their fourth straight championship.

Nico Almendras and Buds Buddin carried the load for NU with 16 points each. The former had 19 excellent receptions, while the latter had nine.

Owa Retamar facilitated the offense with 24 excellent sets.

The Golden Spikers tried to mount a comeback after the huge second set loss, keeping in step with their opponents and tying the third set up at 11.

However, the Bulldogs started to heat up as they slowly pulled away.

The lead grew to as much as seven points, 23-16, after a block by Retamar on Gboy de Vega.

UST attempted to claw back, but a drop ball by Almendras ended the set and the match.

This is NU's first win over UST this season.

Josh Ybanez had 11 points in the losing effort for UST. Paul Colinares and Sherwin Umandal chipped in nine apiece.

The Bulldogs' blocking stopped UST's usual offensive explosions as the team recorded 12 block points.

The Sampaloc-based squad will try to clinch their four peat on Wednesday, 2 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.