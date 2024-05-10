^

Tapales makes quick work of Thai foe to bounce back from Inoue loss

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 9:00pm
Tapales makes quick work of Thai foe to bounce back from Inoue loss
Marlon Tapales (left) and Sean Gibbons
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines -- "Nightmare" indeed.

Marlon Tapales hardly broke sweat and simply dominated Thai opponent Nattapong Jankaew en route to a technical-knockout win to annex the vacant WBC Asia Continental super bantamweight championship Friday at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

Tapales, who is coming off a knockout loss against Naoya Inoue a few months ago, landed heavy shots on his way to the win on home soil.

With the two fighters trading blows early on, the fighting pride of Lanao del Norte started to pressure his opponent and landed a clean right hook at the 1:59 mark of the first round for the knockdown.

Less than a minute later, a left hook by the 32-year-old Tapales connected, dropping Jankaew for the second time.

And at the 2:15 mark of the round, an uppercut ended the bout as the home crowd cheered on.

After the win, Tapales said he is aiming to go back to the world championship picture once again.

His win-loss record rose to 38-4 with 20 knockouts. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Jankaew dropped to 12-4, with three defeats coming by way of knockout.

Tapales’ win came after compatriot Reymart Gaballo absorbed a technical knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres.

In the undercards, Yesimuhan Yeerken scored a unanimous decision victory over Reymond Yanong. Jesarial Ancajas likewise had the same outcome against Herovan Beltran.

Alvin Medura, David Santisima, Abubakar Yanon and Dan Dacles also bagged wins.

MARLON TAPALES
